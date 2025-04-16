A prediction of football’s 2025 SEC schedule

CW / Riley Brown Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) runs toward the endzone against South Carolina on Oct. 12, 2024.

Alabama football enters a pivotal second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer, with a tough SEC schedule ahead. Here is a prediction of the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchups as anticipation builds for next season.

Week 5: at Georgia

Alabama again opens SEC play with a highly-anticipated matchup against Georgia, this time on the Bulldogs’ home turf. Last season’s action-filled affair in Tuscaloosa was the third-most viewed game in 2024, with almost 12 million viewers.

A few questions will be answered before this game, with both teams lacking a definitive answer at quarterback. The two teams will duke it out in this one from start to finish, and Alabama’s experienced defense will win the turnover battle.

The Crimson Tide will weather the storm on offense against an always-difficult Georgia defensive unit and pick up a crucial road win.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

Week 6: vs Vanderbilt

This matchup will come nearly a year after Vanderbilt’s 40-35 upset of then-No. 1 Alabama. Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia, who was effective in the upset, will look to down the Crimson Tide for a second straight year.

Alabama should defend its home turf effectively. Its defense will look to pressure Pavia and limit his dynamic abilities, which hurt the team in the 2024 loss.

If Alabama can avoid similar miscues to last season’s loss and get pressure on Pavia, it should pull away with a comfortable home victory and start SEC play 2-0.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Vanderbilt 17

Week 7: at Missouri

Alabama’s first trip to Columbia, Missouri, since its national title-winning campaign in 2020, will see it face off with a Tigers team that aims to record a third-straight 10-win season for the first time in school history. Missouri will also aim to record its first win over Alabama in over 50 years.

Alabama’s defense stymied the Tigers last season in a 34-0 victory, forcing 3 interceptions and limiting former Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden III to just 3 catches for 3 yards.

The Crimson Tide’s defense will look to shut down the Tiger offense again. If it gets pressure on Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula, the result should go Alabama’s way.

Prediction: Alabama 28, Missouri 14

Week 8: vs Tennessee

The 108th meeting of the Third Saturday in October will be a marquee game on Alabama’s schedule. After a tough loss to the Volunteers in Knoxville last year, the Crimson Tide will look to avenge the defeat and defend its home turf.

“I think the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry is one of the best rivalries in the country, and I think it’s the best rivalry in the Southeastern Conference,” former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones said in 2014.

The rowdy Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd will challenge the Volunteers and could see multiple lead changes. If Alabama plays efficiently on offense, something it did not do in last year’s loss, it will pull off a win in a tightly fought game.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 24

Week 9: at South Carolina

Alabama will face a tough test in its first trip to Columbia since 2019. In 2010, the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide was notably upset on the road by then-No. 19 South Carolina, 35-21.



The Crimson Tide struggled to contain Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the matchup last season, allowing Sellers to complete 23/31 passes on a 74.2% rate for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams-Brice Stadium’s intense environment has frequently fostered upsets, most recently on Nov. 2, 2024, when South Carolina defeated then-No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20. It will be intense again, and Alabama’s lack of big-game experience at quarterback will play a role in the outcome of this game.

Alabama and South Carolina will trade blows in what shapes up to be a back-and-forth contest. Ultimately, the Gamecocks will hand the Crimson Tide its first loss of the 2025 season.

Prediction: South Carolina 34, Alabama 31

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs LSU

The 90th meeting of this rivalry, traditionally played the first Saturday in November, follows a 42-13 road win for Alabama in DeBoer’s first trip to Death Valley last season.

The team will look to pick up a third straight win over the Tigers and limit LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. In the past two matchups with the Tigers, Alabama had success on the ground with former quarterback Jalen Milroe.

With Milroe now looking to be drafted to the NFL, Alabama may have to develop a new game plan to defeat LSU. Alabama’s defense should give Nussmeier and the LSU offense problems like it did in last season’s blowout win.

Similar to the previous two contests, the Tigers’ defense will struggle to contain Alabama’s offense on the ground, and the Crimson Tide will stave off the Tigers and comfortably win.

Prediction: Alabama 28, LSU 17

Week 12: vs Oklahoma

Oklahoma will travel to Tuscaloosa for the first time as a member of the SEC and the first time since 2003. Alabama will look to avenge a 24-3 loss to the Sooners in Norman last season.

Alabama will need to limit mistakes in this contest. In the loss last season, turnovers deep in its own territory set up Oklahoma to run away with an upset. This time the tides will turn for Alabama, with the Bryant-Denny crowd troubling the Sooners.

Alabama will play efficiently and force turnovers, running away with a solid victory on homecoming weekend.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Oklahoma 14

Week 14: at Auburn

Crazy things often happen in the Iron Bowl. In recent years, they have happened most often on the plains of Auburn.

“In my opinion, in 17 years of playing in Jordan-Hare, that place is haunted,” Saban said on ESPN College Gameday last season. “The way we lost games, and the way we won games there, it’s unbelievable.”

Auburn will enter this game hungry for its first win over Alabama this decade. It has not defeated Alabama since a 48-45 back-and-forth affair in 2019. As it did in the 2021 and 2023 contests, Auburn will fight its way to a lead, with the rowdy Jordan-Hare faithful troubling the Crimson Tide.

However, Alabama will not back down and will fight back to once again win in comeback fashion.

Prediction: Alabama 30, Auburn 24