Under 10 wins, over $200: Student football tickets jump in price

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama students cheer during a football game.

The price of the student football full home ticket package increased from $171 to $256 for the 2025 season. This is a nearly 50% increase from last season’s package.

Ella Cameron, a freshman majoring in business management, said she’s buying the package because she’s a “ride or die Alabama football fan.”

Over the last five years, student ticket package prices, including the $6 handling fee, have increased over 95%, from $131 in 2021 to $256 in 2025.

The University athletics department did not respond in time for production to a request for comment on the price increase.

Despite the increase, in a student poll with over 380 respondents, 54% said they planned on purchasing the package. Only 23% of students said they did not intend to purchase the package, with the remaining 23% saying they were unsure what they would do.

From the over 380 respondents, only 40 of them said they thought the price increase was reasonable compared to last year’s package.

“I just love going to games. I’ve been going for years now,” said Milton Hand, a freshman majoring in kinesiology. “My family has season tickets. You go as a student, it’s a different deal. It’s a fun experience. The atmosphere, the tradition of going to games and being part of it all — you can’t miss it.”

Harley Nycz, a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering, said he did not plan to purchase the package but instead would decide attendance on a game-by-game basis, adding that the price increase was “pretty steep for an okay season” last year.

“I’m not a super high-energy person, and I’m co-oping and commuting between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham next semester, so I need to relax some,” he said. “I’ll go to a big game here or there, maybe even a small one, but not all.”

The 2024 season was the first season led by head coach Kalen DeBoer after Nick Saban’s 16-year-long tenure. The season ended with a 9-4 record — the worst season posted since Saban’s first season in 2007, which ended with a record of 7-6.

Last year featured losses against Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide also lost to Michigan at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Jason Odom, a junior majoring in history and political science, said he believes the reason the University’s football tickets are expensive is because “Alabama football is the greatest in the country.”

“We’re the gold standard. There’s a reason they charge more here than at Mississippi State,” he said. “So with us missing 10 wins for the first time in ages, I don’t know how that aligns with a price increase. But the University is smart, because they know I’m gonna pay for it no matter what.”

The increase comes as college athletes will likely soon be able to be paid directly by schools. Since 2021 student athletes have been able to receive pay through brand deals and from their schools. According to NPR, as a result of recent lawsuits filed by former and current college athletes, the NCAA agreed to a settlement allowing schools to directly pay their players for the first time through revenue sharing beginning next season.

On April 7, the House vs. NCAA settlement had a final hearing. If U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken, who oversaw the suit, approves the settlement, it will go into effect July 1. College athletics programs are expected to have up to around $20.5 million to pay their athletes with. The cap will eventually increase to around $30 million.

“Coach [Mike] Shula was getting 10-win seasons,” said Christian Martin, a junior majoring in history and theatre. “If anything, the price should be going down if we’re not seeing as good of a product on the field. Not to say it was a bad team, but still.”

Mike Shula, former head coach of the Crimson Tide from 2004-06, had a record of 26-23, with one 10-win season in 2005.

Martin said he doesn’t see why the prices needed to increase when the University is “already raising tuition for in-state students next year.”

“I don’t really see any need other than money-grabbing,” he said.

Nate Zdunowski, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, said he doesn’t believe the previous seasons’ prices affected his decision.

“I’m paying for the experience of going to a football game not necessarily for my team to win,” he said. “I mean, yeah it sucks that it costs more, but at the same time, everything costs more right now and I don’t necessarily blame the University for charging a little bit more to try and cover the expense.”

Sinclair Linkis, a junior majoring in nutrition, expressed disappointment with the decision, saying she believes that ticket prices have “gotten out of hand.”

“Being students, we pay enough for this school,” she said. “Football is the lifeblood of this University, and being able to go to the games and have school spirit should not come at a heavy cost. I will be buying the package because I do not want to be left out, but making that choice will come at a cost elsewhere because of the increase.”