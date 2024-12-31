Alabama ends disappointing 9-4 season with 13-19 loss to Michigan

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Jam Miller (#26) breaks through the Michigan defense during the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama fell 19-13 against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

The defeat marked the Crimson Tide’s third unranked loss of the season and the first time the team has not won at least 10 games since former head coach Nick Saban’s first year at Alabama in 2007.

Alabama’s ship began sinking fast in the first quarter, with quarterback Jalen Milroe at the helm. With “torrential downpour” in the first quarter, the team had a hard time staying on its feet and keeping the ball in its hands. Within its first four possessions, the team turned the ball over three times, while on Michigan’s first four possessions, the Wolverines had three field goals and a touchdown. The score was 16-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “The turnovers gave them great field position, but our defense did a good job on most of those drives of holding them to field goals, and that gave us a chance.”

Once the rain stopped and Alabama regained its footing, the team’s defense prevented the Wolverines from scoring. For the rest of the game, the Crimson Tide forced Michigan to punt on six of its eight possessions, and defensive back Zabien Brown snagged an interception in the third quarter. From the 4:00 mark in the first, the team held Michigan to only a field goal.

Though Milroe struggled to get the ball to his receivers, completing only 16/32 of his passes, he found success late in the second quarter when he threw to tight end Robbie Ouzts for a 25-yard touchdown — Alabama’s only one of the game.

On the Crimson Tide’s next possession, a field goal brought in 3 more points, bringing the score to 16-10 at halftime. After a scoreless third period, both teams each came out in the fourth quarter with a field goal, bringing the game to 19-13.

After forcing Michigan to punt with four minutes left in the game, Alabama got the possession it needed to attempt a comeback.

The Crimson Tide began moving down the field with wide receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard combining catches for 16 yards to the Michigan 40-yard line. After making it into Michigan territory, a big play by running back Jam Miller brought Alabama into the Wolverine’s red zone for a first down; however, Michigan’s defense proved too intense for Milroe, who threw four incomplete passes in a row to end the game 19-13.

“The guys played their hearts out,” DeBoer said. “I am never going to question the competitiveness. Some guys out there [are] playing through a lot when it comes to even just physical pain that they’re trying to grind through.”

With one more year of eligibility left, Milroe has the opportunity to return to the Crimson Tide. During the press conference post-game when asked if he’s made any plans regarding the NFL draft, Milroe said he was “just trying to soak up this moment for today” and “not really trying to focus on any future endeavors.”