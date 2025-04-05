No. 23 Alabama softball sweeps Tuesday doubleheader

CW / Riley Brown Alabama catcher Riley Valentine (#17) hits a home run against Alabama State on April 1, 2025 at Rhoads Stadium.

Coming off its first conference series win over Georgia, No. 23 Alabama softball played a nonconference doubleheader against Alabama State and Samford on Tuesday, winning both games.

Game 1: Alabama 6, Alabama State 4

Pitcher Alea Johnson got the start on the mound for the first game of the evening. Johnson’s outing started strong, as she threw 2.2 perfect innings to begin the game. However, Alabama State put up 4 runs with two outs in the third inning. Johnson finished her day pitching 2.2 innings and giving up 4 runs on four hits.

Alabama started the scoring off with the game’s first 3 runs. In the bottom of the first inning, right fielder Kendal Clark got an RBI sacrifice flyout that scored left fielder Lauren Johnson.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Crimson Tide scored 2 more runs off a solo home run from first baseman Abby Duchscherer and a sacrifice flyout from shortstop Salen Hawkins that scored catcher Riley Valentine.

“We try to be resilient and try to have the girls back. So if the girl before you got out, say, ‘Hey I got you, I’m gonna get the job done,’” Duchscherer said.

While Alabama State punched back with a 4-run third inning to take the lead, the Crimson Tide responded immediately. In the bottom of the third inning, after designated hitter Alexis Pupillo and Duchscherer drew walks, Valentine crushed a 3-run homer to center field and put Alabama back in the lead.

In relief, pitchers Braya Hodges and Catelyn Riley posted 4.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen. Between the two relievers, they allowed one hit and no runs and struck out a combined seven Hornet batters. Hodges was credited with the win, which was her first of the season.

“She’s just getting better and better. She’s a bulldog. We need that personality and we need that gumption on the mound,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said.

Valentine and Alabama center fielder Kristen White led the team offensively, as the two went 2-for-3 and 3-for-3 at the plate, respectively. Valentine led the team in RBIs with 3.

Game 2: Alabama 9, Samford 3

Pitcher Emily Winstead took the bump for the second game of the evening against Samford. Wnstead threw the first two innings, allowing just one walk and no hits. Riley and Hodges came in relief and pitched the final five innings.

Riley took a combined no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up 2 hits on 3 runs on two hits that were contributed off of Alabama fielding errors.

“I thought Catelyn had it. I thought her demeanor on the mound has been totally different the last week and a half. But we cannot be so careless with the ball, and that’s the thing that’s driving me nuts,” Murphy said. “I feel like it’s a killer instinct that we need to get a hold of.”

The Crimson Tide also got the offense going early in the nightcap. In the bottom of the first inning, center fielder Audrey Vandagriff and second baseman Kali Heivilin hit triples.

Vandagriff scored the game’s first run off a sacrifice flyout from right fielder Larissa Preuitt, and Heivilin found her way home off a fielder’s choice RBI groundout from third baseman Brooke Ellestad. Duchscherer kept the scoring with a solo home run deep to left field.

The offense caught fire in the bottom of the fourth. Alabama scored 4 runs in the inning, including a 2-run home run from Ellestad that put the Crimson Tide up 7.

Samford did not go away quietly, however. The Bulldogs put up 3 runs in the top of the sixth inning to avoid being run-ruled, doing so off two hits and two Alabama fielding errors.

Vandagriff led the way in hits by going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, and Ellestad led the team in RBIs with 4.