Three women’s basketball stars to represent Alabama during NCAA championship week

Three Alabama women’s basketball stars will participate in different events during NCAA championship week.

Aaliyah Nye — Women’s 3-Point Championship

Nye will join the Celsius Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 36th annual State Farm Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships.

The event invites the nation’s elite men’s and women’s basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The winner of the men’s and women’s 3-point Championships will then face off in the Sketchers Battle of the Champions.

Nye owns the all-time program record for most 3-point shots made, a feat she accomplished in only three seasons at Alabama. This season she hit 111 across 33 games, and has knocked down 389 in her collegiate career.

The event will take place Thursday inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Sarah Ashlee Barker — “So You Want To Be A Coach” program

Barker will join the 22nd class of the “So You Want To Be A Coach” program.

This two-day event kicks off on Thursday and is hosted by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in Tampa, Florida. This program assists female collegiate basketball players interested in pursuing a career in coaching women’s basketball by providing them with professional development and career advancement through education, skills enhancement, networking and exposure opportunities.

To be eligible, a player must be in her final year of basketball eligibility, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and be nominated by her coach, who must be an active WBCA member.

Zaay Green — Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game

This season, Green averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, and she will have the opportunity to showcase her talent against some of the nation’s top players.

Naismith Hall of Famers and basketball legends Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller will each coach a team in this game. Full team rosters will be revealed at a later date.

The game will be played Saturday in Tampa, Florida, on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. CT.