Alabama football dominates Wisconsin 42-10

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Running Back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against Wisconisin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Sep 14, 2024.

In a game where both teams exchanged injuries, No. 4 Alabama (3-0) football took a 42-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Just proud of the guys,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I thought it was a solid overall performance. Team football. Getting all the takeaways and putting points on the board when we got the ball back.”

During the first drive of the game, Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke injured his knee, which took him out of the game. The Badgers brought in backup quarterback Braedyn Locke.

Wisconsin broke the seal first with a 53-yard field goal by kicker Nathaniel Vakos. Alabama kicker Graham Nicholson tried to match the Badgers score on the next drive but missed the 46-yard field goal attempt.

During its second possession of the game, Wisconsin advanced 33 yards in eight plays but couldn’t reach the endzone.

Alabama then covered 60 yards in four plays, ending in a 31-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe to wide receiver Ryan Williams that brought the score to 7-3 to end the first quarter.

“It was right on the money,” DeBoer said. “I love what Jalen did with those balls that were down the field. It gave our guys a chance. But our guys also did a good job at getting some separation, Ryan, in that case.”

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi fumbled the ball and defensive back Zabien Brown recovered, giving Alabama possession back at the Badger 28.

Running back Jam Miller led the charge toward the next score, running 20 of the 28 yards needed to reach the endzone. Milroe punched in the 3-yard rushing touchdown with 9:23 left in the second quarter.

With the score 14-3, the Badgers attempted another field goal but missed from 44 yards.

Alabama scored next in two plays, the first being a 47-yard pass from Milroe to Williams and the second a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Germie Bernard.

Although the Crimson Tide ended the half strong up 21-3, Alabama Wolf Qua Russaw was helped off the field in the final minute with an injury to his left ankle.

The second half started with the teams exchanging touchdowns.

Alabama was the first to score with a 34-yard run by Miller. Wisconsin came in next with a 3-yard pass from Locke to wide receiver Will Pauling.

After colliding with defensive back Keon Sabb and Wisconsin running back Cade Yacamelli, defensive back Malachi Moore was down on the field with a little over five minutes left. He got up on his own but was escorted to the injury tent to be looked over for possible head injury.

“Malachi got hit to the head,” DeBoer said. “I think we’re just going through the protocol with him and it helps to have a bye week here, so I’m thinking he’ll be alright.”

Following a fumble by Wisconsin that linebacker Que Robinson recovered, Alabama scored again when Milroe ran for a 10-yard touchdown, ending action for the third quarter with 1:11 left.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama running back Richard Young went down and was assisted off the field with a possible leg injury.

The game’s final score came with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter when Milroe’s pass connected with tight end Josh Cuevas, who ran for a 37-yard touchdown.

After Wisconsin went three-and-out and punted, Ty Simpson led Alabama on an 11-play, 32-yard drive that likewise ended in a punt. The Crimson Tide then got a stop, received the ball and ran five consecutive rush plays, which drained the clock and ended the game 42-10.

“College football is great.” Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said. “But rivalries and games like this are what really separates college football from everything else.”

Alabama will have a bye week but will be back on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on Georgia Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can stream the matchup on ABC.