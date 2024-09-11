Analyzing Alabama’s offensive line issues: Injuries and player adjustments

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery (#55) celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2).

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has been sidelined with a shoulder injury the past two games, and his absence was felt during the Crimson Tide’s Week 2 matchup against South Florida.

Offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett filled in for Proctor during Alabama’s Week 1 game against Western Kentucky, and quarterback Jalen Milroe gave him high praise in the post-game press conference.

“He prepped really well, and it speaks volumes to how he played,” Milroe said.

Surprisingly, Pritchett did not start versus South Florida. Fans later found out that DeBoer did not want to start Pritchett because of an aggravating injury he was dealing with.

“He was ready to go, we were just trying to go on as long as possible, keep him 100% healthy,” DeBoer said in the postgame press conference.

To start the game, junior Tyler Booker was moved to left tackle while Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark made his first start of the season at left guard.

Even at a new position, Booker asserted his dominance on South Florida’s defense.

“I’m a ballplayer, man. You could put me at guard, tackle, center, tight end, receiver. Where you need me, I’m going to play ball and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,” Booker said.

VanDeMark was responsible for three penalties that stalled the offense on a few drives. When Proctor recovers from his injury to play left tackle, Booker will go back to playing the left guard.

In the first three quarters, Alabama’s offense was explosive but ultimately could not maintain drives because of penalties and poor pass protection. The offensive line tallied up nine penalties on Saturday night, but the player that struggled the most was right tackle Wilkin Formby.

Alabama is having a rough time at offensive tackle tonight vs South Florida. Huge play taken back by ANOTHER penalty https://t.co/Fdx6IVH4pU pic.twitter.com/O7ENhnAQsZ — Matt Mason (@mattm_2k) September 8, 2024

Formby allowed four pressures and was responsible for four penalties, including a holding call that erased a long touchdown run from Milroe.

“When we didn’t hold, we were moving the ball forward. Good things were happening,” DeBoer said.

In the fourth quarter, Deboer finally pulled the trigger and subbed Pritchett into the game at right tackle. This change sparked a wave of momentum for the Crimson Tide.

42% of Alabama’s total offensive yards came from the six plays that Pritchett was on the field. He was able to open things up for the Crimson Tide’s running backs without committing holding penalties.

Once Pritchett checked in, the one-score game quickly turned into a blowout. The Alabama advantage increased drastically in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Alabama will have a few adjustments to make up front in practice before its first road game of the season at Wisconsin Sep. 14. at 11 a.m. in Camp Randall Stadium.