Airlines announce added flights for football season

CW / Shelby West Several airlines have announced added flights for Alabama football season.

Airline companies have prepared for the upcoming Alabama football season and are making it easier to travel and watch the Crimson Tide on game day.

United Airlines

United Airlines has added 20 nonstop flights and will be flying bigger planes on 115 flights to 30 major college football games, said Alex Ciardiello, a spokesperson for United Airlines who works with the public relations company Ketchum.

United is adding service for the following games:

Sept. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin — United is adding bigger planes to flights between Chicago, Illinois, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU — Direct flights between Birmingham and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will be added, as well as larger planes for flights into Baton Rouge from Houston, Texas.

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma — The airline will fly bigger planes between Houston and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

To book these flights, visit United’s app or website.

American Airlines

American Airlines has similar plans. Caroline Barksdale, who works in the corporate communications department, shared information about upcoming flights that were added for football season.

American Airlines is adding round-trip flights that will take fans from Birmingham and Huntsville to Madison and Oklahoma City for the Sept. 14 and Nov. 23 away games, respectively.

American Airlines tickets can be bought online or on the airline’s app.

Southwest Airlines

Prior to officially being named the official airline of the SEC in July, Southwest announced additional flights for the football season, including round trip flights between Birmingham and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Sept. 14 game.