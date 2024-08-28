SGA organizes Academic Acclimation Week to help students adapt to campus

CW File SGA organizes Academic Awareness week with a goal to showcase student resources at UA.

As new students complete their first full week of classes, the SGA has organized various events over the week to help with the transition into college. Academic Acclimation Week, consisting of five events Aug. 26-30, “aims to showcase the multitude of academic and student success resources The University of Alabama has to offer,” said Cassidy Matwiyoff, SGA vice president of academic affairs.

The week kicked off with the student/faculty panel facilitated by Steven Hood, vice president for student life. The event took place at the Student Center Forum on Monday from 12-1 p.m. and discussed how to be successful as a freshman, along with highlighting other student academic resources.

The panel also featured student organization leaders including Elle Moore from The University of Alabama Panhellenic Association, Charlyse Skipwith from Capstone Men and Women, and Samad Gillani from the SGA.

On Tuesday morning, the SGA hosted Get on Blackboard Day, an event that taught students how to navigate their Blackboard profiles and Microsoft tools including Outlook, Word and Excel. Blackboard Learn is the learning management system for The University of Alabama and is home to all course content, assignments, grades, discussion boards and more.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to learn how to maximize their resources in both their classes and extracurricular activities,” Matwiyoff said of the event.

The week will continue with the Ambassador Fair on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Student Center Plaza. The fair will host ambassadors from each college to answer students’ questions about their respective colleges and explain new opportunities to get involved in their major and across campus. SGA senators from different colleges will also be present at the fair to connect with students.

On Thursday, the Quad will house the University’s signature involvement event, Get on Board Day, where students can explore hundreds of student organizations, UA departments and community vendors to learn what each organization has to offer. It is scheduled to last from 5-9 p.m.

The week will end with Free Resource Friday, an Instagram post outlining all the free resources The University of Alabama has to offer for students.

“Through various events and programs, the designated week aims to acclimate and assist underclassmen in adjusting to their academic routines on campus,” Matwiyoff said