Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Categories:

SGA organizes Academic Acclimation Week to help students adapt to campus

Sujith Mareddy, Contributing Writer
August 28, 2024
CW File
SGA organizes Academic Awareness week with a goal to showcase student resources at UA.

As new students complete their first full week of classes, the SGA has organized various events over the week to help with the transition into college. Academic Acclimation Week, consisting of five events Aug. 26-30, “aims to showcase the multitude of academic and student success resources The University of Alabama has to offer,” said Cassidy Matwiyoff, SGA vice president of academic affairs.

The week kicked off with the student/faculty panel facilitated by Steven Hood, vice president for student life. The event took place at the Student Center Forum on Monday from 12-1 p.m. and discussed how to be successful as a freshman, along with highlighting other student academic resources. 

The panel also featured student organization leaders including Elle Moore from The University of Alabama Panhellenic Association, Charlyse Skipwith from Capstone Men and Women, and Samad Gillani from the SGA.

On Tuesday morning, the SGA hosted Get on Blackboard Day, an event that taught students how to navigate their Blackboard profiles and Microsoft tools including Outlook, Word and Excel. Blackboard Learn is the learning management system for The University of Alabama and is home to all course content, assignments, grades, discussion boards and more. 

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to learn how to maximize their resources in both their classes and extracurricular activities,” Matwiyoff said of the event. 

The week will continue with the Ambassador Fair on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Student Center Plaza. The fair will host ambassadors from each college to answer students’ questions about their respective colleges and explain new opportunities to get involved in their major and across campus. SGA senators from different colleges will also be present at the fair to connect with students.

On Thursday, the Quad will house the University’s signature involvement event, Get on Board Day, where students can explore hundreds of student organizations, UA departments and community vendors to learn what each organization has to offer. It is scheduled to last from 5-9 p.m.

The week will end with Free Resource Friday, an Instagram post outlining all the free resources The University of Alabama has to offer for students.

“Through various events and programs, the designated week aims to acclimate and assist underclassmen in adjusting to their academic routines on campus,” Matwiyoff said

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The annual Onyx event welcomed students back to school.
BSU hosts annual Onyx celebration amid fears for future
Students pose for a photo next to a Bama Jam sign.
Bama Jam sees largest attendance in festival history
Darius Miles was removed from the men's basketball team following his arrest in connection to a January 2023 shooting on the Strip.
Darius Miles’ capital murder case expected to go to trial in 2025
The former office of the Black Student Union stands with its lights turned off and signage removed.
University removes dedicated offices for Black Student Union, Safe Zone
Gambill Gentry received bond Wednesday after appearing at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.
UA student previously charged with sex crimes received bond at a hearing Wednesday
Low voter turnout is common among younger generations.
‘The right to not vote’: Why young Americans vote least of any age demographic