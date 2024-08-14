Breakdancing at 2024 Paris Olympics brings conflicting opinions from viewers

Courtesy of Paris Olympics The 2024 Olympics took place in Paris and included breaking as an official sport.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, made its global debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics and received mixed reviews on its arrival. Breakers from all around the world, called B-Boys and B-Girls, showcased their artistry and athleticism and introduced the sport to an international audience.

On Aug. 9 and 10, B-Girls and B-Boys competed in traditional rounds, including pre-qualifiers, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. Canada’s Philip Kim and Japan’s Ami Yuasa took home the first ever Olympic gold medals for breaking.

Kim’s performance showcased his flexibility with creative moves featuring fascinating spins and footwork and kept the audience entertained through his energy and crowd work. Kim started his breaking career in 2009 when he was 12 years old, and he is now one of Red Bull’s featured athletes, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard.

Yuasa took home the first ever Olympic gold medal as a B-Girl, doing so in a blush pink Nike set in which she won 3 rounds to 0 against Lithuania’s B-Girl, Nicka.

However, athletes like Rachael Gunn from Australia have made the spotlight for less positive reasons. The 36-year-old — who researches breaking, has a Ph.D. in cultural studies and has been breaking for over 10 years — competed in three breaking events. While on the floor, she exhibited unique moves like kangaroo hopping that many viewers found disrespectful to the sport. Many have mocked her performances, as she received zero points from the Olympic judges.

Breaking introduced a bold new form of athletic expression to the Olympic Games as the only dance-based sport in the competition. This change invited huge waves of excitement, but also received criticism from those who question its seriousness and purpose.

Some viewers consider breaking’s inclusion as odd and unnecessary. Many expected a different level of performance and do not acknowledge breaking as a real sport, but as an art form instead.

Regardless of the diverse opinions that have evolved on social media, the new addition of breaking and previously unconventional sports like surfing and skateboarding — both added in 2021 — marks a time of change for the Olympic Games. Although breaking will not be returning for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, it leaves excitement and curiosity for international competition in the future.