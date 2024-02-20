Alabama gymnastics wins quad meet with four event winners

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama gymnast Cam Machado performs on the balance beam at Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, TX on Monday, Feb 19, 2024.

On Monday, No. 9 Alabama gymnastics traveled to Texas Woman’s University to compete in its second quad meet of the season. At the meet, the Alabama gymnasts competed against No. 16 Arkansas and No. 17 Arizona, as well as Texas Woman’s University.

The meet ended with the Alabama gymnasts securing the first-place spot, posting a 197.625. Arkansas came in second with a 197.375, Arizona came in third with a 196.95, and Texas Woman’s came in fourth with a 195.725.

“I’m really proud of how the team approached the competition today,” Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said. “All week, we’ve been challenging them to step into any situation, any environment and find a way to overcome the challenges and thrive.”

Alabama posted a 49.2 for its first rotation, the balance beam. Three Crimson Tide gymnasts — senior Shania Adams, graduate student Luisa Blanco and sophomore Gabby Gladieux — all earned the highest score for Alabama on this apparatus, a 9.85. The balance beam title went to Arkansas’ Hailey Klein, who posted a 9.925.

The second rotation had Alabama on the floor, Arizona on the vault, Texas Woman’s on the uneven bars and Arkansas on the balance beam. The rotation ended with Alabama in the lead with a total score of 98.75. The Crimson Tide posted a 49.55 on the floor. Junior Lilly Hudson posted the highest score for Alabama and also earned the title with a 9.95.

Hudson has consistently scored well on the floor this season. Out of Alabama’s seven meets, Hudson has clinched the floor title against Auburn, Florida, Arkansas and now at Texas Woman’s.

On the vault, Arkansas posted a 49.2 to bring its total score to a 98.5. This put the Razorbacks in the second-place position after the second rotation. Coming in the third-place position was Arizona, bringing the Wildcats’ total to a 98.425 after they posted a 49 on the vault. In fourth place was Texas Woman’s with a 97.75 after the Pioneers posted a 48.7 on the uneven bars.

The Crimson Tide was on the vault for its third rotation. The gymnasts posted a 49.275 to bring their total to a 148.025. On the vault, freshman Gabby Ladanyi saw her collegiate debut, posting the second-highest score for Alabama, a 9.875. The highest score came from graduate student Makarri Doggette, who posted a 9.9. This earned her the vault title.

“And I’m really proud of how they carried that practice into competition today. That was a great reset for this team as we go into the second half of the season,” Johnston said.

Alabama’s two prior meets, against Auburn and Kentucky, ended in tough losses for the Crimson Tide. This win should help to propel the team to its meet Friday against Georgia.

The fourth rotation ended with Alabama on the uneven bars, Arizona on the balance beam, Arkansas on the vault and Texas Woman’s on the floor. Alabama posted a 49.6 on the bars to secure its first-place spot. Alabama’s total was 197.625.

On the bars, senior Cameron Machado scored a 9.975 after one judge gave her a perfect 10, and the other scored her for a 9.95. This landed her the title and the highest score for the Crimson Tide. This 9.975 is her career high for the uneven bars.

In the fourth rotation, Arizona posted a 49.225 on the balance beam. Arkansas posted a 49.3 on the vault, and Texas Woman’s posted a 49.35 on the floor.

The all-around title went to Gladieux, who earned a 39.525. This was her second time competing in the all-around this season. Blanco also competed in the all-around and scored a 39.45.

Alabama gymnastics will be back in action this Friday at Coleman Coliseum for its Power of Pink meet. The meet is set to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide will compete against the University of Georgia.

“We’re really looking forward to Power of Pink on Friday — it’s always a special competition,” Johnston said.