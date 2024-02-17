Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

SAE holds social event despite ‘loss of privileges’ status

Ethan Henry, News Editor
February 17, 2024
Editor’s note (02/17/2024): This story was updated to include more information about the University-registered party at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. 

The Mother Mu chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity held a University-registered party at its house Saturday, indicating that it has not been placed on social probation after a recent hazing violation. The party, which included a concert, was registered on mySource. 

The event hosted by SAE was registered on mySource.

The University gave SAE disciplinary probation and loss of privileges status following a hazing violation documented on the fall 2023 Greek Scorecard. 

The University’s website describes loss of privileges as follows: “Denial of specified privileges for a designated period of time. For Greek letter organizations, this is typically in the form of social probation.” 

This indicates that the punishment facing SAE is not the typical punishment that accompanies loss of privileges for Greek organizations. 

The fraternity has faced increased scrutiny following the filing of a lawsuit accusing members of hazing that led to a traumatic brain injury for one of its pledges. Recently, one defendant in the lawsuit was arrested and charged with criminal hazing and harassment. 

A previous statement from Alex House, assistant director of communications at the University, said that the fraternity “was placed on disciplinary probation through the end of the Fall Semester 2024 with educational sanctions and loss of privileges as well as sanctions issued in partnership with its national organization.” 

The University and the Mother Mu chapter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
