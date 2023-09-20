Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

SAE fraternity accused of hazing in recent lawsuit

Maven Navarro, Assistant News Editor
September 20, 2023
SAE+fraternity+accused+of+hazing+in+recent+lawsuit
Riley Thompson

A lawsuit filed against the UA Mother Mu chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon on Tuesday described alleged hazing against a pledge who was a minor and suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of active members.  

Evan T. Rosemore, one of the lawyers representing the minor, referred to as H.B. in the lawsuit, said that H.B. is a standout student.  

“He got into Harvard … but Alabama paid him to come here,” Rosemore said. 

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Crimson White lists six defendants, including the SAE national organization, the Alabama Mother Mu chapter, SAE adviser Hugh Miller, and three active members of the fraternity. 

The lawsuit lists five total counts including negligence/wantonness, fraud/misrepresentation, and assault and battery. 

According to the lawsuit, H.B. alleged that the active fraternity members ordered him to “snort a white powdery substance,” and when he refused, he was ordered to go to “the basement where he was told that he was going to die.” 

An active fraternity member then allegedly “began striking blows to H.B. at the face, side of the head, stomach, and sides.” According to the lawsuit, the supposed pledge trainer then told H.B. “that beatings would get worse for him if he didn’t do what the active members said.” 

The active members then allegedly forced him onto the front porch and into a kiddie pool and “demanded that H.B. yell a racial epithet, including at a Black student passerby.” However, H.B. refused. Because of that, a member “sprayed him with a water hose 1-2 inches from his nose and mouth for about 30 seconds,” the lawsuit claims. 

The document alleges the supposed pledge trainer then threw a beer can at H.B.’s head. 

H.B. was then supposedly “forced into the courtyard to run suicides while active members launched blunt objects at his legs.” 

Eventually, H.B. allegedly “lost consciousness, [saw] stars, and suffer[ed] a traumatic brain injury.” 

Since the incident, Rosemore said H.B. has experienced “blurry vision, real bad headaches, and actually lost eyesight for some period of time.”  

This is not the first time SAE has been accused of hazing. In 2013, Bloomberg reported that SAE was the “deadliest frat in America” after the fraternity had nine deaths between the years 2006-2013.  

Since spring 2019, the UA chapter has been punished multiple times for conduct violations, including in spring 2021 for hazing.  

The table below was compiled from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life’s Greek scorecards, which display punishments faced by fraternities and sororities each semester. 

Table by Jacob Ritondo, Ethan Henry

However, the SAE national organization claimed to have eliminated the pledge process in 2014 and replaced it with a program called “The True Gentleman Experience.” Their website also states that they “do not believe in or support hazing of any kind”  

“The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center was made aware of an incident in August involving members of our chapter at the University of Alabama,” said Dave Pascarella, director of communications for the SAE national organization. “We are also fully cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident and have urged all of our local members to do the same.”  

Rosemore said that the Alabama chapter is not doing its part in protecting new members or holding active members guilty of hazing accountable.  

“For this kind of thing to happen the first time he stepped foot in the SAE house just shows that there’s a gigantic failure in SAE’s system,” Rosemore said. “For them to allow this kind of thing to happen, I mean, almost a decade after they said that pledgeship isn’t a thing anymore, it just kind of shows that there’s really no oversight there.” 

Rosemore also said that he hopes to raise awareness and end the stigma around reporting hazing.  

“I think if you ask the parents and if you ask the minor himself, I think the first thing they’d tell you is that they don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” Rosemore said. 

The University of Alabama prohibits hazing, with multiple Greek organizations participating in National Hazing Prevention Week each year.  

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Alex House, UA assistant director of communications, said. “Any alleged violation of policy or law is taken seriously and fully investigated. The University strictly prohibits any form of hazing, as reflected in our policy.” 

One defendant’s father claimed that his son was misidentified in the lawsuit and was not involved in the alleged incident.  

The Interfraternity Council, as well as the Mother Mu chapter president and chapter adviser currently listed on MySource, did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publishing. 

Jacob Ritondo contributed to the reporting for this story. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
SGA announces special election results
SGA announces special election results
The Lofts is reportedly one of the apartment complexes where residents have issued complaints.
Quality at student apartments not meeting ‘standards’
Tuscaloosa business relies on football season
Tuscaloosa business relies on football season
Red Rook Press empowers students to gain real world experience in publishing
Red Rook Press empowers students to gain real world experience in publishing
Student organizations urge students to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day
Student organizations urge students to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day
University reaches record enrollment for fall 2023
University reaches record enrollment for fall 2023
More in TOP STORIES
The DCH Hospital building located on University Boulevard East.
SHINE holds first blanket drive to benefit DCH newborn, NICU patients
Big Al leading a dance line at the HLA Kickoff event.
HLA hosts annual La Gozadera event to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Alabama running back Roydell Williams (#5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Sep. 16 in Tampa, FL.
Alabama football struggles in win over South Florida, quarterback question remains unanswered
Alabama volleyball player Callie Kieffer (#2) sets up Alyiah Wells (#13) in a match against Grambling State on Sep. 16 at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama volleyball moves to 10-1 with home win against Grambling State
Victor Luckerson posing with his book Built from the Fire at an event held in the Yellowhammer Room of Gorgas Library on Sep. 12.
UA alum returns to campus to discuss book about Tulsa massacre
Bailey Moody announcement post for her partnership with Meta’s NIL Empower 3.0 program.
Wheelchair basketball player joins Meta program
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in