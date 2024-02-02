Former+Alabama+baseball+head+coach+Brad+Bohannon+found+to+have+violated+NCAA+rules

Former Alabama baseball head coach Brad Bohannon was found to have violated the NCAA wagering and ethical conduct rules from his attempted $100,000 wager on the Alabama vs. LSU game, according to an agreement released by a Division I infractions hearing panel.

On Feb. 1, 2024, a punishment was handed down to Bohannon that includes a three-year probation including a 15-year show-cause order. Along with the probation, a fine of $15,000 was handed down to the former Alabama head coach.

Bohannon wagered on Alabama’s performance with insider information during the 2023 season when the Crimson Tide was swept by the eventual national champion LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge in May 2023. Surveillance cameras caught Bohannon communicating with a man, Bert Neff, who was placing the bets for him at a sportsbook in Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Neff, an Indiana native has been charged in the case with ties to Bohannon in the gambling investigation. The man who was behind Bohannon’s and the University of Cincinnati’s bets could face up to two decades in prison for his involvement.

Bohannon texted Neff saying, “[Student-athlete] is out for sure … Lemme know when I can tell [the opposing team] … Hurry,” according to an encrypted messaging app.

Bohannon was fired by Alabama less than a week after his involvement was made public.

“Integrity of games is of the utmost importance to NCAA members, and the panel is deeply troubled by Bohannon’s unethical behavior,” said Vince Nicastro, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Big East and chief hearing officer for the panel. “Coaches, student-athletes and administrators have access to information deemed valuable to those involved in betting. Improperly sharing that information for purposes of sports betting cuts to the heart of the honesty and sportsmanship we expect of our members and is particularly egregious when shared by those who have the ability to influence the outcome of games.”

Neff’s charges of obstructing a federal grand jury investigation in the Northern District of Alabama were handed down to him by the United States Department of Justice. Neff was involved in a multimonth period of obstruction where he allegedly destroyed evidence such as cell phones and private messages, in addition to making false statements when asked by federal investigators.

A plea deal was reached for Neff where he shows intent to plead guilty to the charges of obstruction and will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.