Brad+Bohannon+relieved+of+duties+as+coach+of+Alabama+baseball+amid+betting+probe

Brad Bohannon was relieved of his position as the head coach of the Alabama baseball program Thursday morning.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” said Alabama Athletics in a statement. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach.”

The termination comes days after a May 1 ESPN report that detected “suspicious wagering activity… on the Crimson Tide’s game against top-ranked LSU on Friday [April 28].”

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Johnny Blake Bennett, a former player, is currently suing Bohannon. Bennett was a left-handed pitcher for the Crimson Tide in 2020. Bennett claims that Bohannon and two other coaches did not treat an injury with sufficient care and attention.

Jackson, the interim head coach, was an assistant under Bohannon this season and is also involved in the lawsuit. He will lead the Crimson Tide in its three final series of the season — including tonight’s home game against Vanderbilt — and postseason play until further notice.

