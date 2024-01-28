Student organizations raise awareness for human trafficking prevention

CW / Courtney Stringer Zeta Chi and the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force host a forum on Jan. 11 at North Lawn Hall.

Many student organizations have created initiatives and events to raise awareness during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Awareness forum

The University’s Zeta Chi chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. at the University hosted a Human Trafficking Awareness Forum on Jan. 11 to discuss human trafficking and how it affects students on campus.

University of Alabama Police Department investigator Jessica Wilson, a member of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, spoke at the forum and discussed her experience with human trafficking cases.

“It doesn’t look like what you’ve seen in the movies,” Wilson said, referring to dramatized stories that make human trafficking seem more outlandish than it is in reality. “It doesn’t look like what you’ve seen in social media posts.”

Wilson also said Tuscaloosa’s proximity to a major interstate and large student population makes it vulnerable to trafficking.

“I would bet my entire paycheck that every single home football game weekend, there’s at least one trafficking victim in Tuscaloosa,” Wilson said.

Da’Maya Collier, a senior majoring in elementary education who organized the event, said she wanted to host it because human trafficking isn’t frequently discussed on campus.

“I found it interesting that football games bring trafficking to Tuscaloosa,” Collier said. “Even though we love football games, they’re actually hurting us in a way.”

International Justice Mission

On Nov. 15, 2023, the Alabama International Justice Mission held Threads, a pop-up thrift shop that raised funds and advocated against modern-day slavery. Students were able to purchase clothing items to help fund human trafficking prevention efforts.

Bama IJM raised $2,315, all thanks to the collective effort and support from people across campus who share our commitment to combating human trafficking,” said Bailey Grathwohl, a social work graduate student and president of the organization.

“Our goal as a chapter is to raise $9,100 over the entire academic year, and we are already 25% there,” Grathwohl said.

On Feb. 13, the organization will hold another fundraiser, Flowers for Freedom, in which all proceeds from flowers sold will support human trafficking prevention.

ATLAS

The Alabama Anti-Trafficking Legal Advocacy Society is an organization led by students at the University of Alabama School of Law that spreads human trafficking awareness on campus and throughout Alabama.

The organization hosted Jan Bell, executive director of the Child Trafficking Solutions Project, which helps raise community awareness for recognizing and responding to child trafficking.

Bell taught students about the signs of child sex and labor trafficking, as well as the federal and state laws helping trafficking survivors.

In the fall, the SGA introduced a resolution to add human trafficking prevention training to the University’s Thrive courses, which are online modules that new students are encouraged to complete.

The resolution was sent to the diversity, equity and inclusion committee but hasn’t been passed.

HopeU

HopeU is the collegiate initiative of Trafficking Hope, a local anti-human-trafficking nonprofit organization.

Lauren Graham, a junior majoring in public relations and the president of HopeU, said the organization raises awareness for human trafficking by partnering with organizations such as A21 for its walk of freedom and working with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

“These officers are critical to any work done in our area for human trafficking, and truly are some of the most courageous, loving people,” Graham said.

Graham said the organization’s largest initiative is serving the WellHouse, a restoration home near Birmingham that accepts female and child victims of human trafficking.

Currently, HopeU is working to pack Valentine’s Day goodie bags for the women at the WellHouse and is planning to visit the house in February.

“Serving the WellHouse is a gift to each member of HopeU who has the privilege of spending time with such incredible women and staff,” Graham said.

“I believe that educating college students on human trafficking is absolutely critical, not just because it is so prevalent in our area and important to be aware of, but because college students are amazing volunteers to bring into the issue.”