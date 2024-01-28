Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

SGA releases schedule for Green Week 2024

Alex Gravlee, Contributing Writer
January 28, 2024
The+SGA+office+located+in+the+Student+Center.
CW / Lennox Krauter
The SGA office located in the Student Center.

The SGA will hold its annual Green Week to promote environmental awareness and initiatives starting Monday. The schedule is as follows:  

Monday, Jan. 29: The SGA will be handing out a limited number of biodegradable confetti poppers for seniors to use in graduation photos. They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the SGA office in the Student Center.  

Tuesday, Jan. 30: The SGA will partner with the UA Environmental Council to host a clothing swap on the Student Center Lawn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be able to donate clothes or pick out clothing for free.  

Wednesday, Jan. 31: The SGA will host a drive to recycle electronics with UA Recycling outside the SGA office. The drive accepts broken phones and computers, calculators, chargers and more.  

Thursday, Feb. 1: The SGA will hold environmental justice trivia and environmental giveaways in Student Center Room 3111 from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will receive reusable tote bags and cups.  

Friday, Feb. 2: The SGA will partner with UA men’s club rowing and UA women’s rowing and hold a cleanup at Manderson Landing from 2 to 3 p.m. Students will pick up trash around Manderson Landing and the Black Warrior River.  
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The President’s Mansion, where enslaved people worked often, is one of the few buildings that has survived on campus since before the Civil War.
New website tells the story of enslaved people at UA
City councilors promote charity ball and local service events
City councilors promote charity ball and local service events
CW / Ethan Henry
Unique bar closed by Tuscaloosa County court order
The Randall Welcome Center
UA unveils new Randall Welcome Center
Students met with clubs they were interested in at the Student Center.
UA organizations table at spring Get on Board Day
Bryan W. Boudouris named vice president for research and economic development
Bryan W. Boudouris named vice president for research and economic development
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in