SGA releases schedule for Green Week 2024

CW / Lennox Krauter The SGA office located in the Student Center.

The SGA will hold its annual Green Week to promote environmental awareness and initiatives starting Monday. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 29: The SGA will be handing out a limited number of biodegradable confetti poppers for seniors to use in graduation photos. They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the SGA office in the Student Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 30: The SGA will partner with the UA Environmental Council to host a clothing swap on the Student Center Lawn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be able to donate clothes or pick out clothing for free.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: The SGA will host a drive to recycle electronics with UA Recycling outside the SGA office. The drive accepts broken phones and computers, calculators, chargers and more.

Thursday, Feb. 1: The SGA will hold environmental justice trivia and environmental giveaways in Student Center Room 3111 from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will receive reusable tote bags and cups.

Friday, Feb. 2: The SGA will partner with UA men’s club rowing and UA women’s rowing and hold a cleanup at Manderson Landing from 2 to 3 p.m. Students will pick up trash around Manderson Landing and the Black Warrior River.