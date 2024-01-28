SGA releases schedule for Green Week 2024

The SGA will hold its annual Green Week to promote environmental awareness and initiatives starting Monday. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 29: The SGA will be handing out a limited number of biodegradable confetti poppers for seniors to use in graduation photos. They can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the SGA office in the Student Center.
Tuesday, Jan. 30: The SGA will partner with the UA Environmental Council to host a clothing swap on the Student Center Lawn from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will be able to donate clothes or pick out clothing for free.
Wednesday, Jan. 31: The SGA will host a drive to recycle electronics with UA Recycling outside the SGA office. The drive accepts broken phones and computers, calculators, chargers and more.
Thursday, Feb. 1: The SGA will hold environmental justice trivia and environmental giveaways in Student Center Room 3111 from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will receive reusable tote bags and cups.
Friday, Feb. 2: The SGA will partner with UA men’s club rowing and UA women’s rowing and hold a cleanup at Manderson Landing from 2 to 3 p.m. Students will pick up trash around Manderson Landing and the Black Warrior River.