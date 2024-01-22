Unique bar closed by Tuscaloosa County court order

Ethan Henry CW / Ethan Henry

The Circuit Court of Tuscaloosa County has ordered Unique Bar to close, citing its failure to provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance.

This comes after the Alabama Department of Labor filed a complaint to enjoin Unique “from continued violations of the coverage provisions of The Alabama Workers’ Compensation Law,” according to court filings.

The court then ordered on Dec. 4 that the bar’s owners, Royale and Hospitality LLC, provide proof of workers’ compensation insurance within ten days, which they failed to do.

The court ordered the bar to pay a civil penalty of $100 per day for each day after the grace period in which the bar failed to provide proof of worker’s compensation insurance.

Unique did not immediately respond to request for comment. Currently, there is no information on when the bar will reopen.