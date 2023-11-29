Transportation changes for Dec. 4 in preparation for GOP debate

CW / Riley Thompson Several lots around campus will be closed for the debate.

The University will implement several on-campus transportation changes the week of Dec. 4 in preparation for the GOP debate, which will be held in the Moody Music Building on Dec. 6.

Parking lot closure

The Capstone parking lot on Second Avenue will close on Monday, Dec. 4 and will remain closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Capstone Parking Deck will close Tuesday, Dec. 5, and reopen Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. The Moody West Parking Lot and the lot behind Bryant Conference Center will be closed all day Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Students who are Southeast Commuter permit holders are able to park in other Southeast Commuter zones or Northeast Commuter zones and faculty and staff affected by these closures can park at Coleman Coliseum or in the lot next to Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Super 7 and flag football championships on Wednesday, Dec. 6

Spectators attending the AHSAA flag football championship and Super 7 championships may park for free in the lot off Campus Drive West.

Road closures and detours

Multiple roads will also be closed on campus this next week. Parts of Second Avenue will be closed from Dec. 4 until Dec. 7. Parts of University Boulevard will also be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 6. There will be detours; the University is encouraging drivers to travel through campus on Campus Drive.

Crimson Concierge and Crimson Ride updates

Crimson Concierge, a ride service for faculty and staff, will be out of service Nov. 30 through Dec. 8 and will reopen operations Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

Crimson Ride bus routes will be updated from Dec. 4 until Dec. 8. The Circular and Circular 2 routes will each have four buses in operation. Regular Crimson Ride routes will resume normal service on Dec. 11 at 7 a.m.