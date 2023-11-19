Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive competition results announced

The results of the 30th annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive were announced Friday morning during a celebration at the West Alabama Food Bank.

Although The University of Alabama raised 326,644 pounds of food, which will provide more than 272,000 meals to people facing food insecurity throughout West Alabama, Auburn University raised 686,807 pounds of food and won the competition.

Both universities partner each year ahead of the Iron Bowl to raise food donations throughout the friendly competition. This year’s drive ran from Sept. 29 to Nov. 16.

Food and money raised by BABH is donated to the West Alabama Food Bank each year and distributed to those in need, while Auburn’s Beat Bama Food Drive donations go to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Jean Rykaczewski, chief executive officer of the West Alabama Food Bank, said in a press release that she was impressed with the amount of food both schools raised.

Last year, the University collected a school record of over 565,000 pounds.

“It’s amazing what these two universities have done for the food insecure population of Alabama,” Rykaczewski said. “The last two years have been record-setting years for what we can do.”

The food bank works to alleviate food insecurity, a problem that even extends to many college students.

According to Feeding America, as of 2021 more than 746,000 Alabamians faced food insecurity. The West Alabama Food Bank serves nine counties, and the Food Bank of East Alabama serves seven counties to help combat this problem.