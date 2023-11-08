Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Wax Monkey wins SGA’s second annual Battle of the Bands

Courtney Stringer, Staff Writer
November 8, 2023
CW / Courtney Stringer

Wax Monkey, a rock jam band, won the SGA and Interfraternity Council’s second annual Battle of the Bands contest held at Druid City Music Hall Thursday evening. 

The band defeated three other student bands —  Midnight Steel, The Valet and Top Heavy — by receiving the most audience votes and received a $2,000 cash prize. 

The Battle of the Bands is an annual competition and fundraiser benefiting the Joe Espy Needs Based Scholarship, which provides students with emergency financial assistance for expenses besides tuition. 

The four members of Wax Monkey, the winning band, have been friends since elementary school and have played in the band since high school. The group said they’re looking forward to future opportunities.

“We aim to continue playing around Tuscaloosa and focusing on our jam band music,” guitarist Hudson Murrell, a sophomore majoring in business management, said.  

Thursday night’s lineup were the four student bands that received the most votes in the preliminary voting round.  

Samad Gillani, a junior majoring in finance and economics and the SGA vice president of external affairs, played a key role in organizing the event. Gillani said Thursday’s night show displayed a high level of musical performance. 

“The talent that was showcased tonight is unbeatable, and I couldn’t have asked for a better event,” Gillani said.

He said the contest raised over $10,000 toward the scholarship.

Some performers noted the significance of being able to showcase their talent in Druid City Music Hall.

Gabriel Myers, a junior majoring in business and the lead singer of Top Heavy, said playing the venue will be an “experience we’ll never forget.”

He said having enough support to make it to the final round meant a lot to the band.

Harrison Wood, a sophomore majoring in finance and the drummer for Wax Monkey, said Druid City Music Hall had a “stage setup we dreamed about.”

“We’re finally making it happen thanks to all the support and hard work we put in,” Wood said.
