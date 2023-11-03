Fourth+GOP+debate+reported+to+be+held+in+Tuscaloosa+on+Dec.+6

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

The fourth GOP primary debate is scheduled to be held in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 6, as first reported by the New York Times Friday.

However, the University says that no formal agreement has been reached.

The story cited a memo sent out to the campaigns from the Republic National Committee on Friday that also clarified the requirements to qualify for the debate.

Alex House, assistant director of communications for the University, provided an official statement to The Crimson White.

“It is our understanding The University of Alabama is being considered as a potential site for the upcoming Republican National Committee primary debate, but no formal agreement has been made,” House said.

House wrote that as a public institution, the University supports civil discourse.

The statement also said, “If this event is later confirmed, our campus would be pleased to serve as a neutral site for the debate, and hosting the event would not be an endorsement of any candidate or political party.”

This comes after former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made comments earlier this year suggesting the third debate would be held in Tuscaloosa.

Instead, the third debate will take place in Miami on Nov. 8.