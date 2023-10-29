Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

SGA Recap: SGA to recognize student orgs during spirit week, new amendment to constitution

Alex Gravlee, Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
Sign+outside+of+the+of+the+SGA+office+in+the+Student+Center.
CW / Caroline Simmons
Sign outside of the of the SGA office in the Student Center.

The SGA Senate passed two pieces of legislation and sent one to committee in a meeting Oct. 24.  

Amendment to update and clarify articles II and III — sent to committee  

The SGA Senate sent a constitutional amendment to the Rules Committee that would remove grammatical errors and incorrect references from articles II and III of the SGA constitution. 

The proposed language would remove those sections’ references to Article IX, which outlined procedures for elections in a previous version of the constitution.  

Human Environmental Sciences Sen. Mia Ford, one of the authors of the amendment, said President Collier Dobbs and Attorney General John Mclendon approached her and the bill’s other authors about the grammatical errors and inconsistences.  

“I think it’s really good for all of our documents, the Code of Laws and constitution,” Ford said. “They all should align and just make it easier on students when they’re trying to follow the rules.”  

If this amendment passes, it will be presented in a referendum during the spring 2024 election, where two-thirds of the voting student body must ratify it. 

Act to recognize student orgs using the SGA’s Instagram account — passed 

The SGA unanimously passed an act that would require the director of communications to recognize one student-led organization per week during the SGA’s Academic Excellence Week, Green Week and Wellness Week.  

The director of communications will also be able to call upon anyone they see fit to assist them in this task.  

A bill to clarify the powers of the First Year Council — passed 

The SGA also unanimously passed a bill that modifies the Code of Law’s language to express the First Year Council’s power to create and pass bills. Previously, the Code of Law specified only the FYC’s power to pass acts and resolutions.  

The council works as a lower chamber to the Senate, so all bills it passes must be sent to the Senate floor to be enacted.  
