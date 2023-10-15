SGA Highlights: Bills on counseling center, exploring gluten-sensitive options at dining hall pass

The University of Alabama SGA passed four pieces of legislation and sent two to committees in its Oct. 12 meeting. Here are the highlights:

Resolution to explore UA Counseling Center scholarships – Passed

The SGA passed a resolution charging the Student Affairs and DEI committees with exploring the possibilities of creating a limited, needs-based scholarship that covers UA Counseling Center fees.

Senator Eleanor Israel, the resolution’s author, said this group would be tasked with looking for monetary resources, both inside and outside the SGA.

These committees must submit a report detailing their findings to the Senate by the last session of 2023 at the latest.

Currently, the per session fee is $15 for every routine counseling visit.

This comes after the resolution was sent to the Student Affairs Committee. It was reintroduced on the Senate floor with no changes or modifications.

Resolution encouraging the expansion of gluten-sensitive options on campus – Passed

The SGA unanimously passed a resolution that asserts the need for exploring gluten-sensitive options at Fresh Food Company.

According to the resolution, both Lakeside Dining Hall and Mary B’s offer gluten-sensitive options, but Fresh Food Company does not, even though it offers vegetarian options.

Israel, the author of the resolution, said the dining hall could offer gluten-sensitive options in common areas for gluten-sensitive students for whom cross-contamination is not an issue.

The resolution was sent to the Student Affairs Committee, which modified the language to emphasize that the bill was for gluten-sensitive students and not for those with celiac disease, which would require the construction of another kitchen to avoid cross-contamination.

Act recognizing student organizations on SGA’s Instagram page – Sent to committee

The SGA sent an act to the Student Affairs Committee that would task the director of communications with choosing a student-led organization to recognize during SGA’s Academic Excellence Week, Green Week and Wellness Week respectively over their Instagram page.

The director would choose organizations based on how well they uphold each week’s values and would recognize them in “a matter” the director “deemed fit,” according to the act.

College of Communication and Information Sciences Senator Sarah Clevenger, the author of the act, said she hopes recognizing student organizations will shed light on the work they do.

Bill clarifying powers of the First Year Council – Sent to committee

The SGA sent a bill updating the Code of Laws to clarify that the First Year Council can pass bills, not just acts and resolutions, to the Rules Committee.

According to the legislation, the Code of Laws only explicitly mentions resolutions and acts when referring to the legislative power of the FYC, even though they maintain the power to pass bills.

“I want to make sure that there was a clarity within what FYC does and that the school knows what FYC does and how vital they are to our campus,” Katherine Gray College of Arts and Sciences Senator and the bill’s author, said. “Through writing this legislation and adding bills, they can be appreciated for the full spectrum of what they do.”