Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Homecoming queen named, coaches speak at pep rally

Josie Wahl, Contributing Writer
October 14, 2023
Homecoming+queen+named%2C+coaches+speak+at+pep+rally

The University of Alabama ends its Homecoming week with a pep rally and a bonfire on the student quad.

Former football announcer Eli Gold and former football player George Teague were welcomed as speakers during the rally.

“This is without a doubt one of the largest crowds we have had for the pep rally and bonfire,” Gold said.

Gold announced Mae Farmer, a senior majoring in accounting and psychology, as this year’s Homecoming queen.

“It has been an honor to serve on homecoming court,” Farmer wrote on Instagram. “Regardless of the outcome, these memories will truly last a lifetime, and I am grateful I have been able to do this [my] senior year.”

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, basketball head coach Nate Oats and gymnastics assistant coach Justin Spring were recognized during the rally, as well as the seniors on the football team, a few returning basketball players, and one freshman gymnastics player.

“This place is different. This place is special,” Spring said. “I was a part of the first sold-out game from Coleman Coliseum since 2014, and that was surreal.”

Saban spoke to the crowd ahead of his 17th Homecoming game against Arkansas Saturday morning.

“Your energy and enthusiasm tomorrow are all there to support our players,” Saban said. “Make it hard for the other team to play and make it great for our team to play.
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey speaks at the State of the Queer Union.
Annual QSA State of the Queer Union addresses issues facing LGBTQ+ people
Only 1 Homecoming queen candidate found to violate campaign rules
Only 1 Homecoming queen candidate found to violate campaign rules
City Council hears from racial justice organization and gives update on public works project
City Council hears from racial justice organization and gives update on public works project
The Million Dollar Band in the 2022 homecoming parade.
This year’s Homecoming parade has different route
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., performs during the 2022 step show.
NPHC to take a step back in time for annual step show
UA works on finding a space for first-generation college students
UA works on finding a space for first-generation college students
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in