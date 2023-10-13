Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Only 1 Homecoming queen candidate found to violate campaign rules

Ava Morthland, Staff Writer
October 13, 2023
Courtesy of the University of Alabama’s homecoming website.

Homecoming queen candidate Chloe Holladay is the only candidate who violated campaign rules, according to the University’s Homecoming website 

Violations were uploaded Friday morning. On Monday, The Crimson White reported that Holladay had potentially violated the campaign guidelines after receiving what looked like an endorsement from a local food truck, Cajun Creme, during her campaign.

The point system for violations is outlined in the Homecoming election guidelines. Violations fall into four tiers: minimal (1 point), minor (3 points), intermediate (6 points) and major (9 points). According to the guidelines, candidates who accumulate 15 or more points are disqualified.  

Potential campaign violations must be reported via the Elections Complaints/Violations form. All complaints are reviewed by the Elections Review and Dispute Panel.  

Holladay, a senior majoring in nursing, accumulated three violations: failure to accurately report in-kind donations/discounts (6 points), endorsement by a student organization or a group primarily made up of students without the required disclaimer (1 point), and accepting an unsolicited donation/discount without disclosing the undiscounted amount (2 points), for a total of 9 points from violations.  

Rosalind Moore-Miller, the vice president for student engagement, said that there was no complaint regarding Cajun Creme received through the UA Homecoming dispute process as of Oct. 13.  

Chloe Holladay didn’t respond to The Crimson White’s requests for comment in time for publication.  
