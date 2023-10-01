2023+Homecoming+queen+candidates+announced

The University announced the five 2023 candidates for Homecoming queen, officially beginning the campaign season.

The five candidates are junior Sydney Clements and seniors Fatema Dhondia, Mae Farmer, Chloe Holladay and Rachel Seale.

According to the University’s website, the candidates were selected via the “preliminary phase of the selection process,” which includes submitting a resume, responding to four essay questions, and participating in an approximately 15-minute interview.

All five candidates have submitted their own financial plans, and all except Holladay have already made public multiple receipts of their campaign spending. Each candidate is permitted to spend up to $500 on the campaign.

Students can vote for Homecoming queen on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through their myBama account.

Following the election, two days are allotted for disputes and elections hearings, and then the Homecoming queen will be officially announced at the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire Oct. 13.

The Homecoming queen will then be crowned during halftime of the Homecoming football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 14.

