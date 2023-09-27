SGA announces timeline for Battle of the Bands fundraiser

CW / Gabriella Puccio-Johnson The Wheelers, one of the student bands that competed in last year’s Battle of the Bands

The SGA announced the second annual Battle of the Bands fundraiser, which will be held Nov. 2 in Druid City Music Hall from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The Battle of the Bands is divided into three phases: the student band application process, voting to determine who will compete, and the event itself.

Interested students may apply by Oct. 5 and are required to upload a portfolio with their application.

After that, students will have from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13 to vote for the top four bands that will compete in the in-person competition. According to Samad Gillani, SGA vice president for external affairs, this period is for students to view the bands’ live performances and portfolios.

The top four bands will then be announced Oct. 16.

Like last year, all proceeds from the event, including T-shirts and admissions, will go to the Joe Espy Needs Based Scholarship, which is “provided to University of Alabama students to alleviate financial hardships,” according to the SGA’s website.

SGA President Collier Dobbs, one of the organizers of last year’s Battle of the Bands as vice president for external affairs, said last year’s event sold over 1,000 tickets. According to the SGA website, the first Battle of the Bands raised nearly $7,500 for the scholarship.

The president said he is proud of how the event gave exposure to student bands.

“A lot of them were able to get gigs at different places through the fundraiser,” Dobbs said. “It really is just showcasing what the student body has talent-wise.”

The Interfraternity Council is co-sponsoring the event by contributing to the cash prize given to the winner of the competition. The council also sold admission wristbands to members of their chapters.

Will Fracchia, the president of the Interfraternity Council, said that to prevent confusion, this year’s Battle of the Bands will have only one in-person event instead of two events as it did last year.

“Just having the second year of this event building its reputation will help with attendance, and hopefully we can raise more money than they did last year,” Fracchia said.