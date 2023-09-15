Volleyball wins in tough battle against Troy

Courtesy of UA Athletics The Alabama volleyball team celebrates a score against Troy on Sep. 14 at the Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

The Alabama volleyball team traveled to Troy, Alabama, to compete in an edge-of-your-seat five sets (26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-9) against the Trojans. This game marks the Crimson Tide’s ninth win of the season, but it was not without struggle.

Head coach Rashinda Reed talked about the fierce competition Alabama faced when taking on the Trojans and everything that was done to secure the win, including helping her team to settle into the game.

“I think it was more about settling down; it’s always going to be a battle with the teams competing against each other from within the same state,” Reed said. “I felt like we weren’t really passing in the beginning, which makes it really hard to run an offense. It was a reminder to settle in.”

Although Alabama may have started the set off slow with the defense having a hard time making it to the target, after a huddle, the team was able to come back and lead the game in a set that ended 26-24. Libero Sydney Gholson had 17 successful digs in this game, followed closely by setter Callie Kieffer, who had 11. Middle blocker Alyiah Wells said that defense is what she thinks helped the team the most to win the game.

“We’re really scrappy on defense. We had a lot of pursue plays; even if the rally didn’t go in our favor, we made sure we frustrated Troy by really hustling. There were times we were diving on the sides, chairs, and that’s really hard. We play with a lot of heart all around,” Wells said.

Kieffer was able to assist in 46 kills for the Crimson Tide with only three errors, and along with her 11 digs, she also had her third double-double of the season. Close behind, Gholson had three assists, leading the team to its 52 kills.

Despite the formidable opponent, Wells had a successful blocking game with one solo block and four assists, and middle blocker Chaise Campbell had three assisted blocks, helping the Crimson Tide to its 3-2 win against the Trojans.

Kieffer also managed five assisted blocks during the game, including the game point block that shut down Troy’s hitter Tori Hester. Gholson said she thinks the game proved that, no matter the struggle, the Crimson Tide was here to fight.

“No. 10 [Hester] was one of their strongest attackers, and when it came to blocking, we were struggling to get on her, and so to finish out the game with a stuff block, I think showed that we’re able to push through in those moments,” Gholson said.

Despite Troy being a tough opponent, the Alabama volleyball team pushed through and secured another win. Leading into this weekend, the Crimson Tide will take on Grambling State on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at home in Foster Auditorium.