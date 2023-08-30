University announces game day changes for the fall

CW Archive / Morgan Gray Fans waving shakers at a football game in Bryant-Denny Stadium

On Tuesday, the University revealed a series of changes to game days for the fall 2023 football season. Nick Frenz, associate director of events for the University, discussed the most important changes that fans can expect.

While roads near the stadium have previously closed three hours before kickoff, this year they will be shut down four hours before each game starts. Additionally, stadium gates will open two hours ahead of the game instead of two and a half hours, which was the previous arrangement.

Athletics has reconfigured many of the concessions inside the stadium into a grab-and-go model that features a self-checkout option.

Upcoming games, like that against the nonconference Texas Longhorns on Sept. 9, will likely be some of the biggest in years.

“It’s been many years since we’ve had a game of this magnitude from a fan base that isn’t familiar with coming to campus,” Frenz said.

The Athletic Department will set up Champions Lane near the elephant statue on University Boulevard prior to each home game.

“That area will have jumbo screen TVs now to watch games ahead of time. There will also be a band that will play every game,” Frenz said.

The area opens four hours before every game, and it will have food and beverage options. Additionally, the Coca-Cola Kick-Off Zone is a kids’ area with “interactive obstacles and games” that opens at the same time.

Inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, the University installed a new field that has an “irrigation heating and cooling system below it.” This means the grass can be sustained better than before.

Lastly, there are new security mechanisms around the stadium. There will now be six-foot tall fencing, taller than the previous fencing. The fences will have signage with information for fans, such as instructions for downloading tickets and information about finding restrooms.