Central Alabama Pride hosts LGBTQ+ Pride Fest in Birmingham

Central Alabama Pride, a nonprofit that organizes events for Pride month, hosted its annual Pride Fest Sunday in Birmingham’s Linn Park, capping off 11 days of celebration and commemorating the 45th anniversary of the first Pride event in central Alabama in 1978. According to the organization, Pride Fest is “by far” the largest Pride event in the state.

The event followed a record-breaking Pride parade on Saturday evening that drew the largest number of spectators in CAP’s history at over 5,000.

According to History.com, in June 2000, President Bill Clinton designated the month of June “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month” to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in June 1969. President Barack Obama then renamed it “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month” in 2009, but it has since come to celebrate those who identify as queer, asexual, intersex and other previously excluded sexual or gender identities.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to come out and celebrate who they are, who they represent within themselves,” said UA LGBTQ+ Alumni Association President Russell Howard, who was in attendance on behalf of his organization. “I think it’s an amazing celebration and it’s just great to be here and be you.”

At the event, stands adorned with rainbow flags, fans, balloons and other merchandise dotted the colorful landscape of the park as performers, some of whom were in drag, lip-synched and danced to music on a central stage.

Many big companies like Walmart, T-Mobile, Academy Sports and TikTok had booths of their own with a wide array of Pride gear alongside booths with smaller minority-owned businesses that sold Pride trinkets.

“We welcomed over 200 sponsors and vendors — including foundations, international corporations, nonprofits, faith leaders, healthcare providers; and businesses small and large,” CAP Vice President Gina Mallisham wrote to The Crimson White.

Several church groups also made an appearance, expressing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Of the 3,500 people Mallisham said attended throughout the day, most appeared to be in the age range of young adult to just over middle age, and a separate children’s section featured several inflatable playgrounds for kids.

Druid City Pride President Margaret Christian, who was in attendance, said that Pride events promote “visualization” of and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people.

“I think beyond that, creating safe spaces [is important] as we are losing safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community at alarming rates, creating that open space for people to not only be themselves, but to also just be happy,” Christian said.

Howard added that Pride events are especially significant in “days like today, especially in the South, where we are bombarded with laws and legislation that are trying to hurt our community.”

One law directed at the LGBTQ+ community was the recently proposed drag ban in Alabama, which failed in the state legislature. The amendment to HB 401, a current law that prohibits distribution of obscene material to minors in public, aimed to prevent drag performances in public where minors may be present.

“Thankfully, a lot of this failed in Alabama this year. But we know they’ll be back,” Howard said.

Similar events will be held in Tuscaloosa this month and later this year.

DCP has activities lined up for June, including a family skate night at Super Skate on June 15 and a Pride Happy Hour at Loosa Brews on June 22. The organization will also hold its annual Druid City Pride Festival on Oct. 1 to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month.

The University also has events to celebrate Pride such as the screenings of a “Pride Film Series” of four films throughout the month.

Despite this, Howard said there is room for the University to grow toward promoting events like Pride Fest.

“Representation in general is huge, to let people know that they are welcomed, that they’re loved no matter their sex, race, gender, anything like that, you’re welcome,” Howard said.

Mallisham explained the significance of CAP events.

“Like an anniversary, our events serve as a reminder of our ubiquitous presence, belonging and strength,” Mallisham said. “It’s a grand opportunity to offer a platform for mobilizing and an avenue for connecting our beloved community. Also, awareness of our allies is more crucial now than ever. No other occasion can unite such a diverse congregation of LGBTQ+ and allied folks in the way that Pride Week does.”