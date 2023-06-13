Rob+Vaughn+announced+as+the+33rd+head+coach+in+Alabama+baseball+program+history

On Monday, June 12, former Maryland Terrapins head coach Rob Vaughn was announced as the 33rd Crimson Tide baseball head coach. Vaughn takes over for interim head coach Jason Jackson, who is now associate head coach and a pitching coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Vaughn as the next head baseball coach at The University of Alabama,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob. We look forward to welcoming Rob, his wife Kayleigh, and children Wyatt and Beau to Tuscaloosa.”

Beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Kansas State, serving the 2010-11 seasons as a volunteer assistant coach, Vaughn is one of the younger coaches in college baseball at the age of 35.

Spending his last six seasons in College Park, Maryland, Vaughn finished with a 183-117 record, and an 84-54 record in conference play. Vaughn led the Terrapins to their first ever Big Ten championship in the 2023 season. Furthermore, in the 2023 season, the Terrapins finished with a 42-21 record, marking it the fourth time in Maryland baseball history the team has finished over the 40-win mark.

“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” Vaughn said. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited, because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward.”

The Terrapins made the NCAA tournament the last two seasons, but fell to the UConn Huskies in the 2022 regional that Maryland hosted, and in 2023 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the same team that eliminated the Crimson Tide in the super regional.

During his time at Maryland, Vaughn has produced a top-quality program in the NCAA and Big Ten baseball. During his time as the Terrapins’ skipper, he produced 29 players who went on to sign professional contracts or get drafted in the MLB, including 2019 All-Star, 2020 All-MLB second team member and 2020 American League champion for the Tampa Bay Rays, first baseman Brandon Lowe.

Jackson said he is happy to continue coaching with the Crimson Tide and is looking forward to working with Vaughn.

“My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. I love this University, and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that,” Jackson said. “Rob has done an amazing job at Maryland and I know he will be a great fit here as well. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working together. I also want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for the support of both my family and me and of our program. I know we are all ready to hit the ground running.”

With a bright future and a new sun rising upon the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program, the 2024 season will be a new start for Alabama.