Record-breaking Robinson wins NCAA title in 400 hurdles

On Friday, June 9, Alabama track and field sophomore Chris Robinson ended his season in incredible fashion as only he could do. He won the 400-meter hurdles title with a time of 48.12 seconds at the 2023 NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas. This is the first 400-meter hurdles crown ever to come home with the Crimson Tide.

Not only did Robinson break his own personal best, but along the way he set a collegiate lead in the event for the 2023 season. He also broke his own school record, which he has broken countless times this season. He also set a facility record for the event at the Mike A. Myers track. The previous record was set in 2015 with a time of 48.44 seconds by Kansas hurdler Michael Stigler. Robinson’s time places him as the sixth fastest of all time in the event.

Going into the race, Robinson was a clear favorite as he took down the entire field in the semifinals, clocking a blistering 48.79 to set the tone for the finals.

“Getting out in the race, I felt pretty good,” Robinson said of his final. “I got out of rhythm on hurdle three — I stood up a little bit — but I was able to get back into my rhythm. When I got to the 200-meter point, I said, ‘Ok, I’m feeling good. Time to kick it in and bring it home.’”

To go along with his first-place victory, Robinson had his own celebration. Right after he crossed the line, he faked an injury and hopped right into a dance that the entire crowd loved to see.

Every time Robinson steps onto the track he keeps getting faster. Only time will tell as to how fast he can get in the hurdling event. Robinson rarely lost this year, and when he did, it was right behind the leader, as he podiumed at almost every meet he attended.

Robinson is eligible to come back for at least one more year for the Crimson Tide track and field team.