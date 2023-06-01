SGA releases football block seating timeline

Students cheer on the Tide against Texas A&M during the 2022 football season.

On May 24, the Student Government Association released its timeline and criteria regarding block seating for the 2023 football season on their Instagram.

Last season, blocks were located behind the south endzone in sections S2 through S7 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, though the exact range of sections for the upcoming season may change slightly.

To qualify for a block, each student organization must attend at least one of three information sessions. SGA Vice President for Student Affairs Andrew Fairburn will hold these via Zoom on May 31, June 21 and July 12, all at 7 p.m. CT. The SGA has sent links to join each meeting to student organizations through The SOURCE.

Each organization must also provide the UA email of its president and one other person who will attend a virtual interview. These interviews will be conducted from July 24 until Aug. 4.

All organizations interested in applying must email Fairburn at [email protected] with the name and CWID of each organization member being submitted for consideration. The number of names submitted is the number of seats being applied for, with a maximum of 120 seats per organization. The deadline for submitting this information is July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The grading criteria for applicant organizations have been divided into several categories. The criteria include the GPA of each CWID submitted and the organization’s interview, which together count for 67% of the grade. The remaining 33% is divided between DEI Passport certification, Tide Loyalty Points and BamaPulse service hours.