American Airlines to introduce new flights for college football season

American Airlines is adding 10 nonstop routes on select dates in September, October and November. The additional routes are intended to offer customers better access to travel to college football games.

“We know seeing the action live is an unforgettable experience, and that’s why American Airlines is proud to give customers the fastest way to the 50-yard line this fall,” said Jason Reisinger, American’s managing director of global network planning, in a press release. “With more flights to get fans from touchdown to touchdown, we’re ready to fly you to game day.”

Specifically for Alabama fans coming from Texas, American Airlines is adding nonstop service on Sept. 8 from Austin to Birmingham and Sept. 10 from Birmingham to Austin for the Alabama vs. Texas game in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

The airline is also offering a nonstop route on Oct. 6 from Birmingham to College Station, Texas, and from College Station to Birmingham on Oct. 8 for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in College Station on Oct. 7.

These new flights will provide Alabama students and fans with flights the day before and after important away games for the upcoming season.

Along with adding routes for Alabama football games, American Airlines also added eight other nonstop routes for other popular games, including Penn State vs. Ohio State, Florida vs. Tennessee and Texas A&M vs. Miami.