Softball+picks+up+a+midweek+victory+at+Samford

The No. 14 Alabama softball team deserved a small break from conference play, and it got its taste of non-conference matchups again as the Crimson Tide squared off against the Samford University Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Alabama prevailed, coming away with a 6-2 victory,

Head coach Patrick Murphy’s squad got off to an early start following an RBI single by junior Bailey Dowling for the first run of the ball game. After Dowling, freshman Larissa Preuitt bounced out to second, but brought home graduate student Ally Shipman to bring the lead to two runs in the first inning.

However, Samford was able to successfully respond with an RBI single of its own in the bottom of the inning from sophomore Logan Champion.

Following the scoring output in the first inning, Alabama put together a four-run surge in the second inning to extend its lead.

To kick off the scoring frenzy in the second, Shipman hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to the shortstop and brought home freshman Marlie Giles for the Crimson Tide’s third run of the game.

Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, Dowling stepped up to the plate with the potential to add to the growing lead. Doing as she wished, she roped a double down the right field line and brought home three runners to put her team ahead 6-1.

Dowling was able to notch her first four-RBI game of the season so far, showing her ability to bring home her teammates when it matters most.

The Bulldogs looked for answers across the lineup and were not able to make anything happen until the fifth inning, when sophomore Grier Bruce drilled a double down the right field line to score Samford’s second and final run of the ball game.

In the circle for Alabama was sophomore Alex Salter. Salter finished her night with three strikeouts and only gave up three hits to Samford before being relieved by junior Jaala Torrence in the fifth inning.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action once again with conference play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville over the weekend, starting Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m. CT.

