Men’s golf plays strong third round, takes sixth at Mossy Oak Collegiate

Alabama men’s golf summed up their regular season on Tuesday, finishing in sixth place with all eyes on the SEC Championships in a few weeks.

“We completed our regular season this week and I thought the guys have done a good job of growing throughout the entire year,” head coach Jay Seawell said.

Monday, April 3

An inclement weather delay stopped play in the second round of the 18-team Mossy Oak Collegiate on Monday. The entire 18-team field was able to participate in the first round until play was ultimately suspended as teams were making the turn in round two.

Sophomore Jones Free was the star of the show for Alabama, finishing round one as the second-lowest round of his career at 4-under-par 68.

Freshman Nick Dunlap was only a shot behind Free, finishing 3-under-par 68 while collecting his team-leading 12th round in the 60s and 18th round of par or better.

Freshman Jonathan Griz, who played as an individual in this invitational, finished with a career-low 6-under-par 66 to finish the opening round in a tie for fifth.

The Crimson Tide finished the first 18 holes in a tie for fourth place overall at 10-under-par 278. This was the fourth-lowest team mark of the season so far.

Tuesday, April 4

Alabama men’s golf concluded play on Tuesday finishing at 8-under-par 280, good enough for sixth place in the Mossy Oak Collegiate.

The Crimson Tide made the biggest jump of any team in round three, soaring up three spots to end the two-day 54-hole event at a total of 20-under-par 844.

Seniors Cannon Clayborn and Thomas Ponder led the way for the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. Clayborn (-4) and Ponder (-3) combined to shoot 7-under par in the final round of the event. Clayborn leads the team with the most rounds that are par or better this season. Ponder and Clayborn are the only two Alabama golfers to record a score of par or better across all the rounds of the tournament.

Freshman Jonathan Griz had a season-best tournament recording his first career top-10 result, setting career best marks in the 18-, 36- and 54-holes and total eagles over a tournament at two.

“I wish we had putted better in this tournament, but that’s just golf. We’ll move on from that. Overall, I am pleased with this result and pleased with the progress the guys have made this season. They have really worked hard, and it shows,” Seawell said. “Now, it’s time to reset as we get into championship season, which is the really exciting part of college golf. I am looking forward to starting that journey when we compete at the SEC Championships in a couple of weeks.”

This tournament marks Alabama’s final regular season event for the 2022-23 season, and the team will now begin preparations for postseason play beginning at the SEC Championships, April 19-23 in Sea Island, Georgia.