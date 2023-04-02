Men’s Tennis thumped by Vanderbilt, continuing tough SEC stretch

The Alabama men’s tennis team was defeated by the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 1-6 on Friday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Vanderbilt started the match by winning the doubles point with victories on two out of three courts. Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov were defeated 5-7, and Matias Ponce De Leon and Joao Ferreira were defeated 4-6.

Enzo Aguiard and Yair Sarouk tied in their match at 6-6 with a two-point advantage for the seventh point before the Commodores secured the first two courts needed.

It was all Vanderbilt in singles play, as they won the first five matches to secure the win overall. All but two matches ended in straight sets in favor of the Commodores. Ponce De Leon took the first set and an early lead over Vanderbilt’s Michael Ross but fell 6-2, 1-6, 4-6.

Planinsek, ranked 88th nationally in singles, defeated Nathan Cox 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 for Alabama’s lone point of the afternoon.

Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt is the team’s fifth consecutive loss as conference play continues and brings their record to 9-12 on the season (1-7 SEC).

The Crimson Tide will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m.

UA Athletics did not respond to request for comment on this story.

