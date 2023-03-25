Gallery: Alabama Basketball vs San Diego State

David Gray, Photo EditorMarch 25, 2023
SPORTS
No. 1 Alabama falls to fifth-seeded San Diego State 71-64, concludes season in stunning loss
The Other Side: A preview of San Diego State with The Daily Aztec
Softball routs UAB for tenth shutout victory of the season
Alabama baseball rides a productive start from McNairy for second straight win
Alabama men’s golf wins Linger Longer Invitational team title
Softball drops first SEC home series to Arkansas
Gallery: Alabama Gymnastics SEC Championships
Gladieux earns title in gymnastics’ second-place conference finish
No. 1 Alabama defeats eighth-seeded Maryland 73-51, advances to Sweet 16
No. 10 Alabama women’s basketball stunned by No. 7 Baylor