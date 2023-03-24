Softball+routs+UAB+for+tenth+shutout+victory+of+the+season

Following two back-to-back heartbreaking losses to Arkansas over the weekend, the No. 13 Alabama softball team (23-8) needed a response to get back into the win column once again.

After facing the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Wednesday, it is safe to say the Crimson Tide got the response it was looking for. With recent struggles in bringing home runners in scoring position, head coach Patrick Murphy’s squad seemed to have no trouble with it this time around and routed the Blazers 12-0.

Taking no time to get things started, sophomore Kali Heivilin drilled a solo home run to right field to put the first run on the board in the first inning. Following suit, the rest of the lineup picked up hit after hit in the inning, along with another run after graduate student Ally Shipman singled to left field and brought home graduate student Ashley Prange to put Alabama up 2-0 in the inning.

However, the scoring output in the first inning would not be sufficient for the Crimson Tide, as it proceeded to put up a whopping nine runs in the second inning alone.

The bases were loaded quickly for Alabama after a flurry of hits from the top of the order that would continue down the lineup to drive in one run after another. Freshman Kenleigh Cahalan was even able to pick up two singles in the second inning alone and picked up an RBI in the process.

As if the scoring surge in the second inning was not quite enough, Emma Broadfoot would extend the lead once more after a ground ball to bring home junior M’Kay Gidley and bring the lead to 12-0.

Out of 11 players that received an at-bat, eight batters were able to drive home at least one RBI, a stat that is certainly a good sign for a team that will be getting back into conference play soon. The Crimson Tide also put up 14 hits on the Blazers as well, proving how much of an offensive force it can be.

“After coming off the weekend, our team sat down and we told ourselves everything would be ok, just go out there and still compete and show who you are.” Heivilin said. “I think tonight we had that mentality and going up to play I felt confident, and I was ready to attack.”

While the bats could not have been hotter for Alabama, the pitching was stellar as well. Alex Salter took control of the circle and diced up UAB left and right, only giving up one hit and completing a shutout victory.

“Alex Salter did a great job tonight. It was probably her best game she’s pitched for us,” Murphy said. “Last time we played them it was a close ball game, so this was a big difference.”

The Crimson Tide has now wrapped up a four-game home stretch and will hit the road on Friday for a weekend series against No. 3 Tennessee starting at 5 p.m. CT.

