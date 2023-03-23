Alabama men’s golf wins Linger Longer Invitational team title

On Tuesday, the Alabama men’s golf team wrapped up its sixth Linger Longer Invitational win in program history. The 20th-ranked Crimson Tide are now tied for most all-time Linger Longer titles, with the last title being in 2018.

The men secured their second tournament win of the season coming in at 14-under par — 8 strokes below 11th ranked Georgia Tech.

The win comes after a poor team performance at the Cabo Collegiate International tournament, where the Crimson Tide finished 13th overall.

Alabama head coach Jay Seawell said he was proud of how the team responded following that performance.

“We met as a team after that tournament and discussed how we felt that was not our identity. We are a good team and we reiterated that to them,” Seawell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how the boys responded.”

Not only did the men sweep the team title, but freshman Nick Dunlap also brought home medalist honors, posting a score of 10-under par. Dunlap becomes the first Alabama freshman to win a medal since Robby Shelton (2013-14).

“It feels good to win my first tournament,” Dunlap said. “But to do it and help the team to a victory makes it even more sweet. It was a great team win today.”

Dunlap now leads the team in rounds of par or better with 17.

The Crimson Tide had a few more notable performances throughout the tournament. Junior JP Cave solidified his second-best finish of his career coming in at sixth place overall.

Senior Thomas Ponder also finished the tournament with a four-under on Tuesday to bring his tournament total to one-under. The performance secured Ponder’s fourth top-10 finish of the season.

The Crimson Tide look to wrap up their regular season tournaments on April 2 at the Mossy Oak Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi. Live stats for the tournament will be broadcasted on Golfstat.com.

Questions or comments? Email Blake Byler (Sports Editor) at [email protected]