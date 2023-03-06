Men’s tennis struggles Thursday at home with No. 9 Georgia

It was a tough night on the courts for Alabama men’s tennis as the team lost 6-1 to No. 9 Georgia at home in Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility on Thursday, March 2.

Georgia won the doubles point after winning matches on two of the three courts. Georgia’s Blake Croyder and Thomas Paulsell defeated Alabama’s Zach Foster and German Samofalov 6-2 on court three.

Alabama tied it up on court two behind the efforts of Joao Ferreria and Matias Ponce De Leon, who won their match 6-3. Georgia’s Ethan Quinn and No. 19 ranked Trent Bryde knocked off Alabama’s Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek 6-4 to clinch the point for Georgia.

Georgia won the first five points of the singles play. Aguiard, Ponce De Leon and Roan Jones all took their matches to a third set before losing to their Georgia opponents. Aquiard battled with No. 4 ranked singles player Quinn, winning the first set 6-4 before dropping a tie breaker set during the second set 7(7)-6(3). Quinn would ultimately win 6-4, 7(7)-6(3), 6-3.

The lone singles win for Alabama came from Samofalov on court 4 who beat Croyder 4-6, 7(7)-6(6), 6-4. Samofalov battled back after dropping the first set.

Head coach George Husack was happy with the Friday night home crowd postgame.

“We had a very good crowd and very good college tennis atmosphere tonight,” Husack said. “It was a very good effort by our team across all courts against a very good Georgia team.”

Alabama’s next match is on Friday, March 10 during its first road trip of the season, visiting Columbia, South Carolina to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

