Women’s golf finishes 13th in Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate has concluded, and Alabama women’s golf finished the three-day tournament in 13th place out of 17 teams. The Crimson Tide had an overall team total of 884 across the 54-hole tournament. Alabama was consistent, with a team total of 297 on the first day, 295 on the second day and 292 on the final day.

The tournament was a tale of two halves. The Crimson Tide had 13 birdies on the first day and 11 birdies on the front nine of the second day for 24 total birdies in the first half of the tournament. The second half of the tournament yielded just 10 birdies for Alabama.

Despite this, the 34 total birdies ranked 2nd among all participants, only behind the champions of the tournament, LSU.

The competition was tough. Fifteen of the 17 teams that participated were ranked among the top 50 in the nation, with 12 of the top 25 and six of the top 10.

Despite the competition, no team in the tournament finished under par. Head coach Mic Potter commented that it was a “really challenging golf course,” and that the team stumbled on at the end.

“That said, you have really have to have talent on your team to reach six-under par on this course, which we were able to do in each of the first two rounds before stumbling,” Potter said. “That put us among the leaders each day. We have get used to being at the top and we have to get that confidence which allows us to believe in ourselves in order to remain at that level.”

The turning point of the tournament happened on the back nine of the second day. The Crimson Tide went as low as 6-under par on the day before slipping up. Only Emilie Øverås improved her total from day one to day two (79-74).

Aside from the team’s performance, Alabama had some notable individual performances. Sarah Edwards was the star of the show, totaling 11 birdies during the three-day tournament to get her fourth top-25 finish of the year. Benedetta Moresco tied for 32nd and was 7-over par.

Kynadie Adams and Øverås both finished in the top 60, with scores of 225. Isabella van der Biest got off to a hot start and ended her round with four birdies on the first day, which was tied for fourth among all participants. She finished in 85th place.

Alabama will look to bounce back March 11-12 for the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia.

