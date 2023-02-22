Men’s tennis bounces back from loss to beat ETSU

Alabama men’s tennis (8-2) completed a 10-match homestead against East Tennessee State University (0-8) on Friday night. The Crimson Tide captured a win over ETSU after last week’s defeat against the No. 22 Northwestern University. Both losses for Alabama have been against ranked opponents this season.

Despite the cold weather, fans were not dissuaded from gathering at Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility to watch the Crimson Tide.

Alabama came out with fire, taking hold of the doubles with the duo of junior Joao Ferreira and freshman Yair Sarouk taking the first win.

Sophomore German Samofalov and freshman Roan Jones soon followed with a very fierce second win in doubles matches, 6-4, securing the doubles point for Alabama.

The singles weren’t much different as the Crimson Tide dominated, with Enzo Aguiard, Matias Ponce De Leon, and Jones giving it their all and winning their matches to put Alabama up 4-0.

Sarouk had a big match, winning in doubles, but also having competitive singles match against ETSU’s Lucas Britez, where they would go all three sets and Yair would take the point for Alabama, putting them at 6-1 and winning the match against ETSU.

Alabama will travel to Montgomery for the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic on Feb. 24-25.

