Sears and Miller shine, No. 1 Alabama thrashes Georgia 108-59

In a game that featured familiar faces in different places, the top-ranked Crimson Tide came away victorious.

On Saturday, No. 1 Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 108-59 behind a blistering 16-for-34 performance from downtown.

Leading the way for the Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) was freshman sensation Brandon Miller, who scored 18 first half points en route to an impressive 21-point, three rebound showcase inside Coleman Coliseum.

Miller, who was named a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Award watchlist earlier this month, hit three of his five attempts from beyond the arc — putting Mike White’s Bulldogs in a hole during the opening minutes of the game.

“He’s got all kinds of different ways to score,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “You can try to take him out, you can do a really good job on him, and he still ends up with 13 … 14 … 15 points.”

Following Miller in the scoring department was guard Mark Sears, who poured in 17 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Sears, who struggled during the Crimson Tide’s 68-59 loss to No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday, hit his first five three-point attempts of the game, finishing the night with a 6-for-10 (5-for-8 3pt) line from the field.

“We wanted to get him going, he’s been good for us all year,” Oats said. “I thought he’s had some good practices. He’s worked really hard, he’s been in the gym working on his game, so I was happy for him, we need him to be good for us.”

It was a big night for forward Nick Pringle, who scored 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting while grabbing 12 boards.

Joining Pringle with a productive performance in the frontcourt was forward Noah Clowney, who scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor, hitting two of his four shots from downtown.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders on this team,” Pringle said. “It’s just different. It’s something great to be a part of.”

Clowney, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists — posting double-digit scoring numbers for the first time since Feb. 4 in Baton Rouge.

After suffering a knee injury before the Tennessee game, center Charles Bediako looked every bit of himself — scoring six points on 2-for-3 shooting while grabbing six rebounds and swatting two shots — manning the interior defense for the Crimson Tide.

After transferring to Georgia in the offseason, it was a mixed bag for former Alabama guard Jusaun Holt, who scored six points on 2-for-4 shooting, failing to hit either of his two attempts from downtown after being jeered by the Crimson Tide crowd throughout the entirety of the game.

After a bounce back victory over the Bulldogs, Oats’ squad will hit the reset button and take aim at Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks in Columbia.

Tipoff for No. 1 Alabama versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. CT.

Questions or comments? Email Blake Byler (Sports Editor) at [email protected]