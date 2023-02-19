Women’s basketball looks to extend road streak in Starkville

The Alabama women’s basketball team has had an excellent season, with its previous contest yielding the 20th win of the regular season — the first time that has happened since 1998. Another ongoing mark for the program is its five straight SEC road wins. Sunday’s game against Mississippi State provides the opportunity to make that six.

The Crimson Tide (20-6, 9-4 SEC) can also win its 10th game of conference play this season with a victory over the Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC).

Alabama has won four games in a row, defeating Vanderbilt 88-70 on Thursday with a versatile effort featuring five players in double figures. Three straight games have featured four or more Crimson Tide players with 10 points or greater.

Mississippi State had a three-game streak snapped in its most recent outing, dropping a road game to Missouri. The Bulldogs still possess a winning record in league play and have been very good at home. Mississippi State boasts a 12-2 home mark so far this season, including 4-2 in SEC play.

As accomplishments continue to mount, the Crimson Tide has not become complacent.

“We talk a lot about hitting the reset button,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “I think that’s something our team has done a really good job of, is being able to move forward. … We certainly have our hands full going to Starkville.”

Curry said it’s important that the Crimson Tide carries its road approach into Humphrey Coliseum.

“They do a really good job of rebounding the basketball, and just have versatility throughout their roster — a lot of double digit scorers who can step up on any given night. On the road, the reason we’ve been successful is [defending and rebounding]. It’s going to be really important that we take that same mentality from our previous road games into Starkville.”

Alabama is no stranger to playing on the road, and stringing together success away from home is pivotal to building a resume as the conference and NCAA tournaments draw closer. A win inside Humphrey Coliseum against a squad which has defended its home court against nearly all visitors would be a big addition to the Crimson Tide’s record.

To accomplish this, Alabama needs to maintain its versatile attack while continuing to rebound the ball, play strong defense and limit turnovers. These are things the Crimson Tide has been doing well, and consistency is very important at this point in the season.

Tipoff for the third-to-last league game of Alabama’s regular season will be at 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 19. Following Sunday’s game, only two contests remain prior to the SEC Tournament.

