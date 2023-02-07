Women’s basketball beats Missouri for fourth straight road win

The Alabama women’s basketball team returned from a bye week Sunday afternoon and did so in victorious fashion, avenging its Jan. 5 loss to the University of Missouri by defeating the Tigers behind a momentous day from Brittany Davis.

The Crimson Tide (17-6, 6-4 SEC) was led by Davis’s career-best 33 points in the 76-69 win. Alabama was down three at the half, but started the third quarter on a 6-0 run to secure a lead that it would not relinquish.

“The message [at halftime] was that we needed to defend better,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “We had more energy on the ball… just a tremendous job defensively by our team. We also were able to convert. When we can get stops, we’re able to start our transition game, and I thought we owned the paint.”

As a unit, the Crimson Tide hit six shots from long range, and didn’t stop launching triples even though only one fell in the first 20 minutes of the game. This perseverance paid off with two big ones in the fourth quarter, one from Davis and another from guard Hannah Barber.

Missouri was better from beyond the arc, but connected on four fewer shots from the field and lost the rebounding battle by seven. Alabama had 20 points off turnovers, whereas the Tigers had just nine. Both squads hit the same number of free throws. The Crimson Tide was a perfect 18-for-18 from the charity stripe.

Davis, the top scorer for Alabama this season, hit 13 shots from the field and five from the line to get to her new career high in points. Barber and Aaliyah Nye also scored in double figures.

“It was great to see [Davis] have a big day when we needed it the most,” Curry said. “Her decision making in the third and the fourth [quarters] was more aggressive. … On a day where we were struggling to score at some other positions, I thought she just stepped up.”

In addition to having avenged its first defeat on home court, Alabama has now triumphed in hostile territory four straight times, dating back to Jan. 8. The importance of victories like Sunday’s was not lost on Curry.

“Our kids just work every day,” Curry said. “I think the best is yet to come. … Today was a huge road win, and when you look at the opportunity to be one of four [teams] that has a double-bye in the SEC tournament, these kids understand that they have a chance to do something special down the stretch. One at a time, though.”

The next game presents the Crimson Tide with the opportunity to win a fifth straight road game. Alabama will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky, before returning home on Feb. 12. Tipoff between Alabama and Kentucky will be at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 9.

