Oats, Alabama agree to contract extension through 2028-29

On Friday, Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats received a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, making him the fourth-highest paid coach in the southeastern conference.

The extension was presented by UA athletic director Greg Byrne and approved by the UA System board of trustees compensation committee at the UAB Hill Student Center ballroom. Oats will be making $4.5 million in base salary, expense account and talent fee in his first year under contract – increasing by $200,000 on a year-to-year basis, without the inclusion of incentive bonuses.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said. “As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”

With Oats now trailing only Kentucky’s John Calipari ($8.5 million), Tennessee’s Rick Barnes ($5.45 million) and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl ($5.5 million) in annual compensation within the SEC, the extension deters rumors of Oats leaving for another job anytime soon.

“I don’t take any calls from any other schools,” Oats said. “I told my agent to get it worked out here. I don’t wat to go anywhere else. We’re not going anywhere.”

Oats’ previous deal, which was inked in February 2021, included an increased buyout that began at $12.5 million in the first year, $9.8 million in the second year, $7 million in the third year, and $2.4 million in the fourth year. Under the new deal, that buyout moves to $12 million in 2023-24, $10 million in 2024-25, $7 million in 2025-26, $1 million in 2026-27, and no buyout fee from 2027-2029.

“[Coach Oats] and his staff have lifted the program back to national prominence and built a product that is exciting to be a part of for our team and for our fans,” Byrne said. “We were confident Nate was going to be an outstanding coach for us when we hired him, and he is not only that, but also a great leader of our young men. It was important for us to make sure Coach Oats was compensated towards the top of the SEC and continue to have buyout measures in place that affirm the long-term commitment between both parties.”

Since taking control of the Crimson Tide program in 2019-20, Oats has garnered an 80-39 overall recorded, highlighted by sweeping the SEC conference regular season and tournament titles en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021-22. Now standing at 19-3 (9-0 SEC), the fourth-year head coach has his team seated atop the conference once more as Alabama projects to be a one seed in March.

“We’re obviously aware of the top of the standings right now,” Oats said. “We don’t talk about it. It doesn’t matter. Our goal right now is to be improving.”

