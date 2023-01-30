Female runner sets event record, men’s team finish first with second-fasted school time

This weekend, the Alabama indoor track and field team headed to South Carolina to take part in the Bob Pollock Invitational. The Crimson Tide was one of three SEC schools in attendance —Mississippi State and Tennessee being the others.

Alabama came off a strong weekend at the Samford Invitational with nine meet records and 29 top-five finishers.

The Crimson Tide came out hot on opening day with 14 top-five finishers, including five across both weight throw events. The women’s program went to the meet being ranked No. 4 in the nation.

Graduate student Chelsea Igberaese broke her school weight throw record with a 23.56-meter throw (77-3.75). This also became the new facility record for Clemson’s Rock Norman Track and Field complex.

Junior Khaleb McRae ran a 46.13 in the men’s 400-meter race, which helped him finish second in the meet. This moved him into being tied fifth nationally, according to U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranks that were released ahead of the meet.

Senior Bobby Colantonio Jr. and freshman Ruben Banks were first and third in the weight throw. Outside of McRae, sophomore Chris Robinson and senior Leander Forbes went third and fourth in the 400, with Robinson now holding the ninth fastest time.

Outside of Igberaesa’s record, graduate student Taylor Gorum and junior Samantha Kunza finished third and fifth in the weight throw. Junior Amari Brown (60-meter) and sophomore Chanice Spicer (400) finished in the top-10 for their events.

“Overall, I think we performed well this weekend,” Alabama head coach Dan Waters said. “There’s always room for improvement this early in a season, but a lot of positives can be taken away from this meet as we get closer to postseason.”

On day two, the Crimson Tide did not hit the brakes. They left with 15 top-10 finishers, while many improved their times in their respective events.

The men’s 4×400 team clocked the No. 1 time with 3:03.99 — a nation-leading time. It is also the second-fastest time in Alabama history for this event.

In the women’s 800-meter, junior Flomena Asekol now holds the second fastest time. Sophomore Tarsis Orogot tied for Alabama’s fifth-fastest time on the men’s 200.

“We had athletes from almost every facet excel in their respective area which is something we can continue to build off of as our indoor season continues,” Waters said.

The indoor track season continues in two weeks with three meets the weekend of Feb. 10, the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, the Music City Challenge and the John Thomas Terrier Classic.

