Women’s tennis holds off Memphis to move to 2-0

The Alabama women’s tennis team defeated the University of Memphis Tigers 4-3 on Saturday, Jan. 21, in a close win at home.

The Crimson Tide fell behind early, losing the doubles point. Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko dropped their match 2-6. Loudmilla Bencheikh and Ola Pitak’s match went unfinished with the pair leading 5-4. Anne Marie Hiser and Klara Milicevic came up short in their match 4-6.

Things turned around for the Crimson Tide in the singles play. Hiser was able to even the overall score 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Milicevic won her match 6-3, 6-1 and Bencheikh came out on top of her match 6-1, 6-4 to push the Alabama lead to 3-1.

The Tigers rallied and cut the Alabama lead to just 3-2 with Ola Pitak losing her match 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Sedlackova was able to take the match point with a hard-fought victory over Memphis’ Monique Woog in three sets with a final of 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

“We found another gear today to beat a tough Memphis team,” Alabama head coach Jenny Mainz said. “We got to work in singles after dropping the doubles point and showed a lot of competitive character.”

